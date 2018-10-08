MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

TANK REMOVAL BECOMES COSTLY

An un­der­ground fuel tank removed at fire depart­ment head­quar­ters on Bank St in New London was expected to cost $13,000 but has reached $160,000 due to additional costs of removing contaminated soil from the area. The gas tanks were re­moved but the pol­lu­tion re­mains in the ground. En­vi­ron­men­tal con­sul­tant Paul Burgess is await­ing a soil anal­y­sis and word from the state Depart­ment of En­ergy and En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion about how far the re­me­di­a­tion must go. The city’s fi­nance of­fice is work­ing to iden­tify a fund­ing source for the new costs and in­ves­ti­gat­ing the pos­si­bil­ity of grant fund­ing.

LIQUOR STORE ASSAULT ARREST MADE

New London Police have made an arrest in connection with an assault of an employee of the Liquor Closet at 279 Broad St. on Sept. 26th. A juvenile has been charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny. He was arrested just after 11 o’clock Sunday morning in the area of Huntington and Jay streets and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford.

STONINGTON NOW A DEFENDANT

A group of Masons Island homeowners have amended their lawsuit seeking to restrict activities taking place at the St. Edmund’s Retreat Center so they would be considered a violation of both Stonington zoning regulations, and the restrictions placed on the land by the woman who donated it. The Stonington Zoning Board of Appeals has also been added as a defendant in the case after they agreed earlier this year, not to hold a public hearing. The suit charges that St. Edmund’s has turned Enders Island into a site of bustling commercial activity far beyond anything allowed in the residential zone, causing injury to the plaintiffs and adversely affecting their residential property.

THREE LOCAL TOWNS DOING WELL ECONOMICALLY

Groton, Norwich and North Stonington have been named among the top cities and towns in the state for economic growth. Components that are considered in the scoring are the number of businesses, annual average wages, employment, and the unemployment rate. This is the third year in which North Stonington has ranked the highest of all 169 cities and towns in the state. Norwich officials say the redevelopment of the formerly vacant Ponemah Mill has been a primary factor in the city’s economic growth. They also say higher income residents are moving in here.

HIT AND RUN IN NORWICH

Norwich Police are investigating a hit and run that happened in front of 54 11th St. around 10:30 Saturday night. Police say an SUV hit a man described to be in his thirties while he was getting into a vehicle. The man suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and was transported to William Backus Hospital. Police did not release his name and believe the SUV is a dark green color. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Mike Krodel at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3572.

FIRE DAMAGES GROTON BUSINESS

Groton firefighters responded to a fire on Poquonnock Road at PCC Structurals Sunday morning. Flames broke out while employees were working, but they were able to get out unharmed. Fire crews had the fire under control and out by 1p.m. The building suffered damage to its roof. The Poquonnock Bridge fire marshal and the state fire marshal are investigating. PCC Structurals manufactures complex castings for industrial gas turbines and other energy applications.