TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

TRAINER BARRED FROM NFA

A third-party athletic trainer has been barred from working at the Norwich Free Academy. School officials say they had some concerns about the trainer’s conduct, and officially barred the person from being on campus as of Friday. School spokesman Geoff Sierra didn’t name the person, but says the trainer is no longer affiliated with the school. The move comes as police continue to investigate former NFA assistant coach Anthony Facchini who’s charged with having a sexual relationship with two students. School athletic director Eric Swallow resigned in September, but it’s not clear if his resignation is related to the Facchini probe.

NL TAX PREPARER

A New London tax preparer admits falsifying returns for clients, so they could claim phony tax deductions and exemptions. 49-year old Yves Aubourg will have to reimburse the federal government more than 264-thousand dollars. Federal prosecutors say Aubourg filed the illegal tax returns for the 2011 through 2015 tax years. Aubourg pleaded guilty today in New Haven Federal Court to one count of filing a fradulent return, and could face as much as three years in prison when sentenced January 15th.

MAKING FEMA PAY FOR DOWNED TREES

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) – Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation want federal disaster relief made available to help homeowners cover the cost of clearing fallen trees and debris. U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and U.S. Reps. Rosa DeLauro and Elizabeth Esty, all Democrats, announced Tuesday they’ve introduced federal legislation that would overturn an existing federal law that bars Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance for such expenses following storms. The cost of debris removal also cannot be included in damage assessments provided by FEMA to the president. The lawmakers say this rule makes it harder for states to qualify for disaster declarations and federal relief. They say Connecticut homeowners faced costs up to $70,000 to clear debris and remove fallen trees after a series of thunderstorms and tornados hit the state in May.

SUSPECT IN BEACH PARKING LOT CRASH TO APPEAR IN COURT

A Cromwell woman is due in New London Superior Court later this month on charges of driving drunk, and causing more than 27-hundred dollars in damage to the Sound View Beach parking lot in Old Lyme in May. The arrest warrant affidavit says a passenger in the car driven by 31-year old Ashley Potter admits the two had been drinking at various bars in the area before Potter got behind the wheel, and drove through two fences and two telephone poles before hitting a rock and stopping. Both Potter and her passenger suffered minor injuries. Potter, who was driving with a suspended license, is out on bond, and due in court October 23rd.

COURT APPEARANCE FOR FORMER SUBWAY WORKER

A former employee of an Old Lyme Subway sandwich shop is to appear in New London Superior Court Thursday on charges he stole more than 31-hundred dollars from the store while working there between November, 2017 and February, 2018. Police say 35-year old Roger Furtak took money from the Hall Road store register 376 times. The store owner investigated before calling police, turning over numerous store receipts and surveillance camera video clips to the authorities. Furtak, a Hamden resident, is out on bond.

DISTURBANCE AT SPORTING EVENT

A Taftville woman is charged with causing a ruckus at a Killingly sporting event. Police say 31-year old Jenna Fitzgerald was at a Westfield Avenue site Saturday afternoon, when the reported assault occurred. A 26-year old victim was injured. Fitzgerald is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault. She’s out on 1-thousand dollars bond, and is due in Danielson Superior Court October 18th.