TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

GOING TO CHINA

Two New London school leaders are heading to China this week. The trip is expected to lay the groundwork for a program that could earn New London students a duel diploma with a Chinese partner school. The Chinese school is paying for the trip. The private school serves Chinese and foreign language students. The pilot program began this summer when ten students of the Suzhou school stayed at Mitchell College in New London and participated in a Summer Academic Institute designed to allow them to earn diplomas from both the STEM Magnet High School and their own school.

JACQUES APPEAL TO BE HEARD

Two years ago Jean Jacques was convicted of brutally stabbing to death Casey Chadwick in her Norwich home and stuffing her body in a closet. Next week the state Supreme Court will hear his appeal. Jacques was on parole for a previous attempted murder at the time of the killing. The appeal, which seeks a new trial for Jacques, looks at whether Norwich police needed a warrant to search his home. He’s serving a 60-year prison sentence, the maximum punishment for murder.

UTILITIES ADVOCATE MEETS PUBLIC WEDNESDAY

The Municipal Electric Consumer Advocate Annual Public Forum will be held at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative headquarters in the Norwich Business Park. Bill Kowalski, the state advocate for municipal electric energy ratepayers, will review his activities and seek input on what areas he should be addressing. Following his overview, Kowalski said he will take questions and comments from the audience. The cooperative is not covered by state utility regulators. The position was created after revelations the co-op treated utility officials and government leaders to trips to the Kentucky Derby.

MORE CLIENTS FOR SEXUAL VIOLENCE COALITION

The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence has seen a 20 percent jump in clients, in the year since the #MeToo movement began. The trend has sped up since the accusation against the newest Supreme Court justice, of sexual assault. Professionals say millions of people have been having to relive memories of their own assault and what they endured when someone in a position to help didn’t believe them, questioned their motivations or failed to protect them from further harm. Survivors are urged to share their stories when possible, or to consider volunteering, marching or otherwise showing solidarity.

BUTLER, 11 OTHERS RUNNING

Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council, joins a list of 12 candidates who seek the three seats up for election Nov. 4th. Butler is looking for his sixth consecutive three- year term. The council, which governs the tribe and oversees management of Foxwoods Resort Casino and all other Mashantucket tribal enterprises, comprises seven members. Butler also serves as Foxwoods’ interim chief executive officer. The top three vote-getters win election to the council.

LOCAL GROUP HELPING IN HAITI

The Haitian Health Foundation of Norwich is seeking to provide relief for Haitian citizens who were impacted by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Haiti on Sunday. At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured in the area of coastal city Port-de-Paix. The local organization is committed to send supplies to medical centers. Haitian officials said hospitals there are struggling to cope with patients and replenish medical supplies. They say they still are reeling from the 2010 quake with residents sleeping under trees and out of buildings. If you’d like to learn more about the Haitian Health Foundation, call (860) 886-4357 to volunteer, or make a donation.

FOOD CENTER CELEBRATES 30 YEARS

The Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Center will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Friday. The Broad Street food center provided more than 1.8 million meals and snacks to people in need last year through its 79 distribution sites. Twenty-thousand people are served each month. It’s founder is 94-year-old Groton resident, Gemma Moran who is still on call, and plans to attend and speak at the celebration Friday. In 1988, Moran said she was working for the United Way when she realized that after paying for living expenses, many had little left for food.