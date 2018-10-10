WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

NEW Q-POLL: LAMONT LEADS, GRIEBEL GAINS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – New poll results have prompted debate invitations for Oz Griebel, the unaffiliated candidate for Connecticut governor. His campaign confirmed Wednesday that he is now allowed to participate in gubernatorial debates planned for Oct. 18 and 30 with Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski. The Quinnipiac University Poll shows 11 percent of likely voters would support Griebel for governor if the election were held Wednesday. Forty-seven percent support Lamont and 39 percent back Stefanowski. There’s a margin of sampling error of 5 percent. ,A spokesman for the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, a host of the Oct. 30 debate, says 10 percent was the threshold to participate. Poll Director Douglas Schwartz says there is “some opening” for Griebel given what he calls the other candidates’ “tepid” favorability ratings.

PROTEST AGAINST SPECIAL NEEDS ADMINISTRATOR

A protest outside Danielson Superior Court today is held by former students of the Learning Clinic. The educational administrator of the privately-owned Brooklyn-based school for children with special needs has been charged with pushing and shoving a 15-year old student last fall. State Police say 55-year old Linda Baade of Pomfret had the student removed to a separate building when she became upset over not attending a Halloween party. Baade is also accused of leaving the student alone in a room for 18 minutes. Her case has been continued to October 25th.

MURDER SUSPECT IN COURT

The Hartford woman accused of helping her brother murder a Griswold family and setting their house on fire, has had her court case continued. 24-year old Ruth Correa appeared briefly Wednesday in New London Superior Court, where her case was continued to December 5th. Correa and her 27-year old brother Sergio, are accused of murdering Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, and their 21-year old son Matthew in December at their Kenwood Drive Home. Sergio Correa is due back in court October 26th. Both suspects are being held in prison.

MULTI-TOWN POLICE CHASE

A New London man is in custody after police say he led them on a vehicular chase Monday through three towns. Police say they attempted to arrest 18-year old Hank Fleetwood, Junior on an active robbery warrant, when he was spotted as a passenger in a car near Manwaring Street and Mountain Avenue. The car sped off, leading police through New London, Waterford, and East Lyme, where police there finally stopped the vehicle on the Niantic Bay Bridge. Fleetwood is being held at the Corrigan-Radgowski prison in Montville, and has an October 31st court date. A 17-year old female driver is to appear in court October 22nd.

FORMER STATE CHIEF JUSTICE DIES

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Former Connecticut Chief Justice Francis M. McDonald, known as an outspoken, tough-on-crime conservative who often dissented with the majority, has died. He was 87. An obituary prepared by his family says he died Monday at a hospital in his native Waterbury from complications from pneumonia. McDonald was a state trial court judge for 12 years before joining the state Supreme Court as an associate justice in 1996 after being nominated by former Gov. John Rowland. The Republican governor later nominated him for chief justice and he served in the post from September 1999 to January 2001, when he reached the mandatory judge retirement age of 70. The Yale Law School graduate previously served as Waterbury state’s attorney and prosecuted major murder cases. His funeral is scheduled for Friday in Litchfield.