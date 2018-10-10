WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

PEDESTRIAN DIES, DRIVER SOUGHT

A woman struck by a car last night while walking along a highway in North Stonington died this morning. State police say 25-year-old Krystal Riske of Pawcatuck was hit on the shoulder of Norwich-Westerly Road about a mile from the rotary at seven last night. She suffered serious injuries and died around 1:30 this morning. Police are still looking for the driver, who fled west on Route 2. The vehicle is a dark, maybe gray, mid-sized SUV that sustained damage to the passenger side quarter panel, headlight and side mirror.

OSTEN CLEARED

State Sen. Cathy Osten, the town of Sprague’s first selectwoman, said yesterday an FBI investigation into her handling of certain town business found nothing wrong. The town’s resident state trooper advised residents “that a complaint filed against a town official was found to be unsubstantiated.” Trooper Brian Sumner’s Facebook post said the investigation had been closed. Osten claims Mark Lounsbury, who last year challenged her for the first selectman seat in the municipal election and wants her Senate seat this year, was behind the complaint that prompted the FBI’s response but he denies any involvement.

LIGHTHOUSE ACCESS GRANTED

A New London Superior Court judge has overturned the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals decision that upheld a cease and desist order barring public tours of the historic New London Harbor Lighthouse on Pequot Avenue. The ruling overturns the ZBA decision, reopens the lighthouse to the public and also appears to curtail the maritime society’s future plans by limiting activity to “small guided tours of the lighthouse by request.” Judge Kimberly Knox ruled that the New London Maritime Society’s use of the lighthouse should be consistent with its historic use. The decision is being hailed as a win by both sides.

BEAR SIGHTINGS RISE

Connecticut’s ever-growing bear population is expanding into new areas around the state, including New London County. Three recent bear sightings have been reported in Waterford and five in Lyme. A recent bear attack of a sheep in Lyme, an unusual occurrence for the region, was the first reported incident of its kind in New London County. There were 61 reported bear attacks against livestock and pets throughout the state in 2017. That’s a 56.4 percent increase over reported attacks in 2016. Officials say similar attacks such as the one in Lyme may continue to happen as bears seek out food anticipating winter.

CGA GETS NEW CYBERSECURITY LAB

Cadets studying to become cybersecurity officers in the Coast Guard will begin using a new 2,000-square-foot cyber lab at the Coast Guard Academy. The idea is to get cadets engaged in cybersecurity earlier in their careers, before they become officers in the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard created four faculty positions and two technician positions to support the newly introduced major. Its the first new major to be created since the 1980s.

EEE PROMPTS PRECAUTIONS

Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in mosquitoes in two separate sites in North Stonington and that has the town taking precautionary measures. Town recreation activities will end at 6 p.m. while the warm weather continues. Authorities say the mild weather allows mosquitoes to stay active and their population to increase. The risk of transmission is relatively low, but officials say EEE is a deadly disease. Residents are advised to minimize time outside at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. Ensure all door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair. Wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts, made of tightly woven materials, is advised, as is the use of insect repellent.

COMIX GOING COUNTRY

Mo­he­gan Sun plans to turn its com­edy club, Comix, into a coun­try-themed bar and res­tau­rant. It’ll be re­named Comix Road­house, and will fea­ture live coun­try mu­sic, and a me­chan­i­cal bull. It will also include a Texas-style food menu, 30 craft beers on tap, a full bar and line danc­ing. It’s expected to open this win­ter. The club will con­tinue to of­fer stand up com­edy and al­ter­na­tive en­ter­tain­ment in a Comix Com­edy Club sec­tion.