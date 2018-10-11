THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

‘PERSON OF INTEREST’ IN FATAL HIT AND RUN

State police say they have interviewed a person of interest in the Tuesday night fatal hit and run accident in North Stonington that killed a Pawcatuck woman. They say they have several leads as they investigate the crash in collaboration with the state’s attorney’s office. 25-year old Krystal Ris-kee was struck by a motorist as she was walking along Route 2 in North Stonington near the Route 184 rotary. She later died at Hartford Hospital. State police continue to look for a dark, possibly gray SUV with damage to its passenger side headlight and quarter panel, and a missing passenger side mirror.

GROTON MAN SENTENCED FOR HAVING CHILD PORN

A Groton man will serve 60 months in prison for possessing child pornography. The U-S Attorney’s office in Connecticut says 28-year old William Millett had more than 230 photos and two videos of child porn on a thumb drive and e-mail account, as well as guides as to how sexually abuse children. He has been detained since his arrest in November of last year. He pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child porn on June 20th.

MOVIE WALLET THIEVES

Police in both East Lyme and Stonington are looking for two men and two women who may be stealing wallets out of purses at local movie theaters. Police say a woman was at the Niantic Cinema September 16th, when she says a man sat behind her for a few minutes then left. A similar incident happened at a Stonington theater on the 18th. Police say the victims’ debit and credit cards were later used multiple times after the wallets were taken. Surveillance footage of the suspects have been posted by the authorities.

MORE VAPING IN CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut public health officials say a survey shows the number of high school students who are vaping doubled from 2015 to 2017. The survey taken from March 2017 through June 2017 found nearly 15 percent of high school students used e-cigarettes, compared to 7.2 percent in 2015. It found 10 percent of ninth graders and 20 percent of 12th graders used the devices. Health and education officials across the country have been raising alarms over widespread underage use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products. They are notoriously difficult to detect, often leaving behind only a quick puff of vapor. Public health Commissioner Raul Pino said Thursday the survey results are troubling because youth are generally unaware of the presence of nicotine in the devices and can quickly become addicted.

UCONN ECONOMIST ACCUSED OF PARTISANSHIP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Republican state Senate leader is accusing a University of Connecticut economist and professor of overstepping his role and wading into partisan politics. Sen. Len Fasano sent a letter Thursday to Fred Carstensen, calling on him to retract comments he recently made to Hearst Connecticut Media criticizing Republican businessman and gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski, a political newcomer. In the article, Carstensen calls Stefanowski’s resume “very troubling” for a gubernatorial candidate and claims there’s “nothing here to argue that he brings any useful experience or skills to public service.” Fasano says such remarks show political bias and are inappropriate for an economist. He also criticized Carstensen after he made critical comments about President Donald Trump. Messages were left seeking comment with Carstensen, director of the Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis.

REPUBLICAN PAC SPENDING MONEY HERE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Republican political action committee is ramping up spending on several Connecticut state Senate races. A report filed Thursday with the State Elections Enforcement Commission shows the group Change Connecticut spent more than $257,000 on Wednesday. The expenses include thousands of dollars in digital ads targeting four Democrats, including incumbent state Sen. Steve Cassano of Manchester. The other Senate candidates being targeted include former state Rep. James Maroney of Milford, state Rep. Matthew Lesser of Middletown and Essex First Selectman Norm Needleman. All three are running for open seats. Thursday’s report also shows Change Connecticut is spending tens of thousands on mailers and consulting services. There is outside interest in Connecticut’s Senate races because control of the chamber is at stake. There’s currently an even split between Democrats and Republicans.

REPORT THE SCORES YOURSELF!!

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Yale and Quinnipiac universities in Connecticut have joined a growing list of schools that allow applicants to self-report SAT and ACT test scores, rather than getting those results from the organizations that administer the entrance exams. The policy is designed to allow students to apply to multiple schools without worrying about having to pay fees to have those scores sent out. Quinnipiac announced the change Thursday. Gregory Eichhorn, the school’s vice president for admissions, says once a student is admitted, the university will verify the scores with the College Board or ACT and can rescind admission if it finds the scores were falsely self-reported. The National Association for College Admission Counseling says the idea has exploded over the last two years, with more than 110 schools now allowing self-reported scores.

PARKING TICKETS NOLLED FOR CIANCI’S EX

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The ex-wife of infamous Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci had her parking tickets forgiven during an appearance on a court television show. Sheila Bentley, who married Cianci in 1973 and divorced him 10 years later, was featured on the nationally syndicated “Caught in Providence,” appearing before Judge Frank Caprio. Cianci, a Republican-turned-independent, served six terms as mayor and was twice forced from office due to felonies. He spent more than four years in prison and died in 2016. The six tickets were for a car driven by Bentley’s current husband. Caprio joked he had a conflict of interest because he presided over Bentley’s wedding to her current husband. The judge then asked Officer Robert Quinn for help. Quinn said Bentley had “suffered enough,” and Caprio dismissed the tickets.