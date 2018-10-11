THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

FAMILY PLEADS FOR SURRENDER

The family of a Pawcatuck woman killed in a Tuesday night hit-and-run accident on Route 2 is asking the driver to come forward. Rhandi and Nicole Riske are the mother and younger sister of 25-year old Krystal Riske. They say they realize people make mistakes but that this was a heavy one. State police say Krystal and her boyfriend were walking along the highway near the Route 184 rotary in North Stonington around 7 p.m. when she was hit by a motorist, who took off. Riske was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich, and then Hartford Hospital, where she died early yesterday morning. Her boyfriend was not injured. Rhandi Riske says it’s all so heartbreaking, saying she was “taken too soon.” State police say they’re looking for a gray-colored SUV, with a damaged right front headlight and fender, and missing passenger side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to call state police troop E in Montville.

SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION GETS FINANCIAL BOOST

A school construction project in New London is getting a big boost. The state is allowing the city to use $10 million that was to go to opening an arts magnet high school at the Garde Arts Center that never materialized for a new high school. The use of the $10 million does not need taxpayer approval. Construction on the new $98 million north campus could begin late next year.

ADVOCATE HOLDS FIRST FORUM

The new ratepayer advocate for the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative held his first mandated public forum last night. Bill Kowalski says he’ll focus on financial issues and cooperative performance evaluation moving forward now that some issues have been resolved. He had been focusing on strengthening cooperative ethics, transparency and keeping legal costs down. About a dozen people attended the forum last night. The advocate position was created by law after CMEEC was found to have invited utility and government officials on lavish trips to the Kentucky Derby.

LIEBERMAN CONSIDERED TO SUCCEED HALEY

Former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman is reportedly under consideration for the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Nikki Haley stepped down from the position this week. The 76-year-old Lieberman was Al Gore’s running mate in the 2000 presidential election. Lieberman served as a senator from 1989 until 2013, and now is a senior counsel for a New York law firm.

LAMONT LOANS HIMSELF $12 MILLION

Democratic candidate for governor Ned Lamont has now deposited over 12-million-dollars of his own money to his campaign. Lamont’s campaign finance report filed last night shows personal donations of more than eight-million-dollars in the last month. He has over five-million-dollars in cash on hand, while his opponent Bob Stefanowski only has around 750-thousand-dollars on hand. Stefanowski has donated three-million-dollars to his campaign.