FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

CAR THEFT ARREST

A Hartford man is accused of breaking-into a motor vehicle in Montville in July, and also breaking-into the home of the vehicle’s owner. 25-year old Christofer Cruz-Morales is being held on 50-thousand dollars bond. Police say Cruz-Morales allegedly burglarized the vehicle on July 26th, the same day that police reported other cars in town, including one belonging to former Montville Emergency Management Director Ray Occhalini being burglarized or stolen. His car was later found in Hartford.

PRISON TIME FOR NORWICH MAN

Three and a half years is the prison sentence given to a Norwich man due to an assault that occurred in February. 36-year old Tyshawn McKethan was also urged to get some anger management training. McKethan was sentenced after attacking a woman at the American Legion Hall on Laurel Hill in Norwich, and then leading police on a chase through Voluntown and Lisbon, where he was eventually apprehended after jumping into the Quinebaug River. McKethan has been known to have frequent violent outbursts. His attorney says McKethan will be seen by a social worker once he gets out of prison.

BUSINESSMAN STILL HOSPITALIZED

An Old Saybrook businessman is still in the hospital, as he awaits sentencing for tax-evasion. 57-year old David Adams has been ordered to appear in court within 24 hours of his release from Yale-New Haven Hospital. Adams pleaded guilty in October of last year to various tax-evasion charges. The federal government claims the founder of USA Flowers and another internet flower business, owes some 4-point-8 million dollars in overdue taxes and penalties, while his lawyer says it’s 2-point-6 million. Testimony from a hearing indicates Adams suffers from high blood pressure, and has needed dialysis while at Yale-New Haven.

LEARN TO BE A CITIZEN

A free citizenship clinic is scheduled October 20th at the New London Immigration Advocacy and Support Center on Washington Street. Attorneys and volunteers will be on hand to help people with their citizenship applications. The clinic is free, but applying for U-S citizenship carries a 750-dollar fee, which is waived under some circumstances. For more information, or to register, call 860-629-7758 or e-mail infoiascct.org.

LOCKBOX SUPPORT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A diverse coalition of more than 30 organizations is rallying support for a proposed amendment to Connecticut’s constitution, hoping to ensure transportation revenues are spent on transportation projects. Representatives from labor unions, business associations, major state employers, environmental groups and transportation organizations, as well as both Republican and Democratic state legislators, contend it’s crucial to support the proposed amendment to Connecticut’s constitution that would create a so-called “lockbox” to help prevent money in the state’s transportation account from being spent on other initiatives. Democratic Rep. Antonio “Tony” Guerrera of Rocky Hill acknowledged Friday the General Assembly has “sometimes raided that fund” and that’s why the various groups decided to come together. Records show a political action committee supporting the coalition’s effort has amassed $74,000 to spend mostly on digital marketing.

NEW TRIAL FOR FORMER STATE SENATOR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Supreme Court has overturned the campaign fraud convictions of former state Sen. Ernest Newton II and ordered a new trial. Justices released a 5-0 decision Friday saying the trial court judge improperly instructed the jury that it was required to find that Newton had general intent, instead of specific intent, to violate campaign finance laws. Newton, now a Bridgeport city councilor, was sentenced to six months in prison in 2015, but was allowed to remain free during his appeal. The Democrat denies allegations he submitted false documentation to obtain more than $80,000 in state public campaign funds for his failed 2012 state Senate campaign. Newton previously served prison time for taking a bribe in a case that prompted him to give up the Senate seat in 2005.