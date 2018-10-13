SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH RECEIVES 19 APPLICATION FOR FIRE CHIEF

The city of Norwich received 19 applications for the Norwich paid fire chief position including at least three from within Norwich. The deadline for submitting an application was yesterday. The salary range goes from $113,000 to $122,283. A review panel of fire professionals will be appointed to review the applications to assure the candidates meet the qualifications. The city hopes to make an offer and negotiate a contract with a finalist sometime in November.

OCEAN BEACH CLOCK

(The New London Day) Efforts to construct a replica of the iconic clock tower at Ocean Beach Park is hoping for another boost in support. The New London City Council on Monday will vote on an ordinance creating a special revenue fun, to enable the city to accept and hold donations toward the construction and maintenance of a new clock tower. The account would allow money to accumulate without being spent on anything other than the clock tower or capital improvements at the city-owned park. Something like a “lock-box”. Jeff Suntup, has spearheaded the effort along with former City Clerk Clark van der Lyke, and says he expects support from all councilors. An approval will set in motion the start of the fundraising effort. A preliminary estimate of construction of a new clock is $400,000.

LAMONT IDEAS IF ELECTED

Ned Lamont says if elected governor he’d likely start reigning-in state spending with health care, which makes up 25 percent of the state budget. Much of that cost is tied to the state employee health plans. Lamont says Connecticut needs to make reforms like those done in New Jersey which is expecting to save hundreds of millions on health care costs by pushing employees and retirees to use in-network doctors and generic drugs. Lamont said he’d continue efforts in favor of allowing seniors to receive care at home, which costs less than nursing homes. He also is proposing property tax relief for seniors by restoring funding for the municipal property tax credit program, and adding new funding to cover 25,000 senior renters. He also wants to increase the property tax credit against the state income tax from $200 to $300. Lamont shared his ideas with the New London Day editorial board.

STOLEN TRUCK

CANTERBURY – State police continue to investigate a report of a stolen pickup truck last Sunday in Canterbury. It happened just before 7AM. Police describe the truck as a black 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was missing from the owner’s driveway. The truck wasn’t registered and didn’t have a registration plate. Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop D at (860) 779-4900.

FIFTH ANNUAL “MEET YOUR NAVY” EVENT MONDAY IN GROTON

Southeastern Connecticut’s Navy commands will host the fifth annual “Meet Your Navy” event at the Historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum on Monday Oct. 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A U.S. Navy 243rd birthday celebration at will take place at noon. The various Navy commands will highlight their jobs with demonstrations and informational tables. Various exhibits will include Navy diver equipment, a knot-tying station and drill team presentations. There will also be opportunities to interact and speak with sailors from a variety of job fields. The event is free and open to the public.

LOUNSBURY CALLS FOR RELEASE OF ANY INFORMATION ABOUT FBI PROBE

(The New London Day) Mark Lounsbury, the Republican challenging Democratic state Sen. Cathy Osten in her bid for re-election in the 19th District, is calling for Osten to release any information she has about an FBI investigation, to confirm the town’s finances and other matters are in order. Osten said she has nothing to release because there is no investigation. The town’s resident state trooper, Brian Sumner, announced via a facebook post, that a complaint filed against, a town official, was determined to be unsubstantiated, that the investigation is closed and referred all questions to the New Haven Field Office of the FBI. An FBI spokesman said there is no ongoing investigation in Sprague. Tenants of a town-owned apartment building and a Norwich resident whose property is being used to store granite removed from the former Baltic Mill site told The Day they were interviewed by FBI agents. Lounsbury said in a statement he released, Sen. Osten needs to explain what this investigation was about and disclose all documentation concerning it. Osten said all documents relating to the apartment building and the Baltic Mill cleanup are available for anyone to review at Town Hall. Osten has maintained that it was Lounsbury, a retired Norwich police detective, who got the FBI interested in town business. Lounsbury consistently has denied it.

NEW LONDON IMMIGRATION CENTER TO HOST FREE CLINIC

New London’s Immigration Advocacy and Support Center will host a free clinic Oct. 20th to help people complete their citizenship applications. Trained lawyers and volunteers will be on hand from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8 Washington St. Participation is free, but applying for citizenship costs $725. That fee can be waived in some situations. Those who can apply for citizenship must have been a legal permanent resident for five years or three years if married to a U.S. citizen, speak basic English and don’t have a serious criminal history. To register for the clinic call 860-629-7758

SCHOOL BUS STRIKE-THE LATEST

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza says a tentative deal has been reached to end a school bus strike that has lasted more than two weeks. Elorza says bus company First Student and the Teamsters union that represents drivers say they reached a tentative agreement Friday. He says the details of the agreement are still being finalized, and that members of the Teamsters Local 251 must ratify it. The strike began Sept. 27 and affects more than 9,000 schoolchildren. The dispute centered on retirement benefits. First Student had released a statement earlier Friday calling on drivers to return to work Monday.

SCHOOL BUS FIRE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Authorities say a fire that torched several school buses in Providence is considered suspicious. A spokesman for First Student, the company that owns the buses, says six to seven buses were destroyed in the fire reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and others may have been damaged.Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, it is considered suspicious.Pare said one firefighter suffered a minor injury.First Student has been embroiled in a labor dispute over retirement benefits with its drivers, who went on strike Sept. 27, leaving about 9,000 students without bus rides to school. The drivers’ union, Teamsters Local 251, said in a statement that it strongly condemns the fire.