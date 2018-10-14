SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

8-YEAR OLD STRUCK BY CAR IN NORWICH

Police said an 8-year-old child was struck by a car on Saturday morning. Norwich Police Department Captain James Veiga said the child suffered a serious leg injury after being struck by a car in the area of North Main Street and Central Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. Veiga said Norwich Police, Norwich Fire, and American Ambulance responded to the scene. The child was taken to W.W. Backus Hospital for treatment. Police said they are investigating the collision. The intersection was reopened to traffic at 1:30 p.m.

ONE DEAD IN PLANE CRASH IN LONG ISLAND SOUND

One body has been recovered from the water near Long Island Sound after a small plane crashed on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard said crews responded to a plane crash near a beach south of Quogue, New York at about 11:10 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard said Southampton Police notified the Coast Guard when a twin-engine Piper PA-34 crashed into the water. Connecticut Airport Authority Spokesperson Alicia Sisic told Channel 3 that the aircraft departed Waterbury Oxford Airport on Saturday, but could not specify details concerning the pilot or passengers. CBS New York reported an oil sheen and debris were located near the crash site. The U.S. Coast Guard said numerous crews are assisting in the search including Suffolk County Marine, Bay Constables, a commercial salvage crew, as well as multiple aircrews from the New York Air National Guard.

SINCLAIR, SCHILKOWSKY WIN IN 25TH HARTFORD MARATHON

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — David Sinclair and Rachel Schilkowsky were the men’s and women’s winners of the 25th running of the Hartford Marathon. Sinclair, of Peru, Vermont, crossed the finish line Saturday with a time of 2:18:20, about 3 minutes longer than the course record. Schilkowski, of Providence, Rhode Island, finished with a 9th overall best time of 2:41:03, about 8 minutes longer than the women’s record. More than 10,000 runners took to Hartford-area streets on a cool and rainy morning. There was also a half marathon, a team 26.2-mile relay and a 5K. Police expected about 65,000 people to watch the race. Three racers continued their streak of completing every Hartford Marathon: Peter Hawley, of New Hartford, Andrew Bartlett, of Windsor, and Robert Kopac, of Shelton.

BOARDING SCHOOL SEX ABUSE

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prestigious Connecticut boarding school has released a new report that accuses three more adults of sexual misconduct involving students. Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford hired a law firm to review new abuse allegations that arose after the release of an investigative report last year that accused 12 former faculty members of sexual misconduct involving students. Neither report names any current faculty or staff. The new investigation corroborated allegations against two former faculty members and the wife of a faculty member. Two of the three have died. The allegations date back to the mid-1960s. Choate officials released the report Friday and apologized to all the victims. They said the new report shows the school failed to appropriately address reports of misconduct, and officials have taken new steps to protect students.

STUDENT DEATH CANCELS BASKETBALL CELEBRATION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The death of a student at Providence College has prompted the school to cancel an annual celebration that kicks off the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The “Late Night Madness Celebration” had been scheduled for Saturday night. The Rev. Ken Sicard, the acting president of Providence College, said 19-year-old Augustus Cardello, of Westport, Connecticut, died in his dorm room Thursday night. The cause of death has not been released. Providence police do not believe foul play was involved. Athletic Director Bob Driscoll, men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley and women’s basketball coach Jim Crowley say they decided to cancel the celebration out of respect for Cardello’s family. The school held a special Mass for Cardello Friday and has made counselors available through the weekend.

UCONN THEFTS

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing more than $29,000 worth of surplus equipment from the University of Connecticut and selling it at a scrap metal yard has taken a plea bargain and avoided jail time. The Journal Inquirer reports that 51-year-old Lori Goza, of Stafford, was sentenced Friday in Rockville Superior Court to one year of probation. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft. A UConn spokeswoman says Goza worked at the Storrs campus and supervised the cataloging and removal of equipment from a biology classroom building. The theft investigation began after a surplus X-ray machine went missing in 2016. Police determined the machine and other items were sold to a scrap metal yard in East Hartford. UConn placed Goza on administrative leave in August 2016 and she resigned in December 2016.

ELECTION 2018 – RHODE ISLAND MAIL BALLOTS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is reminding eligible voters to send in their mail ballot applications. Tuesday is the deadline for residents who want to vote by mail in the Nov. 6 general election. Voters must return their mail ballot application to their local board of canvassers. The application is available online or voters can call their board of canvassers. Additional funding was allocated in this year’s budget so voters won’t have to pay for postage for mail ballots. Completed mail ballots must be received by the state Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If an eligible voter misses the mail ballot application deadline, they can vote by emergency mail ballot at their board of canvassers until 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

ELECTION 2018 – CONNECTICUT VOTERS WEBSITE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s largest organization of cities and towns is providing voters with a breakdown of where gubernatorial and legislative candidates stand on issues such as property tax reform and local education. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities has launched its new “2018 Election Central” website , where voters can find the candidates’ answers to a host of questions about key state-local issues affecting Connecticut’s 169 municipalities. CCM Executive Director Joe DeLong says he hopes voters use the website to “press their candidates on being accountable on the issues that will be critical to local governments and property taxpayers” when the new governor and General Assembly take office next year. Questions range from how to address municipalities’ over-reliance on the property tax to how to fund maintenance and improvements of state and local roads.