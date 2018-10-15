MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

BUNNELL RETIRES
Montville Police Lt. Leonard Bunnell is retiring after 42 years of service. Bunnell said he focused on bringing training, standard operating procedures, manpower and upgraded facilities to Montville over the years. When asked about what many describe as his major accomplishments, Bunnell credits others. Bunnell said “the old cliché: to protect and serve” was why he wanted to be a cop to begin with.
SCHOOL SUPER FIRED
A veteran Waterford Country School supervisor is being charged with providing alcohol to a 15-year-old boy who was in a program at the school and sexually assaulting him at her home. Nicole Souza of Stonington, was charged last week with second-degree sexual assault, delivery of liquor to a minor and risk of injury to a child. Her bond was set at $50,000 but it wasn’t clear if she had been released after her arrest. Souza denies having a sexual relationship with the boy. She was fired by Waterford Country School after 13 years.
9/11 MEMORIAL MOVED
A re-dedication ceremony of a memorial stone honoring Juliana McCourt of New London was held Sunday afternoon. The four year old and her mother were headed on a trip to Disneyland aboard the United Airlines jet that crashed into the World Trade Center’s south tower on 9-11. The news broke the hearts of thousands throughout the community. The stone had originally been installed in 2002 in front of the former Children’s Learning Center at Mitchell College where Juliana had attended preschool, but was relocated Sunday to the garden at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum.
OPEN ENROLLMENT OPENS
Today is the start of Medicare Annual Open enrollment. If you’re 65 or older then this affects you. The enrollment period only runs until December 7th. Oakdale licensed insurance professional, Mark Lee, of Mark Lee & Associates explains, if you’re on Medicare and taking medications, things are changing next year and you might not have the coverage you thought. “ Make sure that the medication they are taking is on the formulary list. So they don’t have any issues.” Several major changes will take effect in 2019. Medicare is updating its handbook for beneficiaries to make choosing a plan easier. New regulations will allow some people to try out Medicare Advantage plans, for up to three months on a trial basis, and switch back if they’re not satisfied. Around 60 million Americans are currently on Medicare.