MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

BUNNELL RETIRES

Montville Po­lice Lt. Leonard Bun­nell is retiring after 42 years of service. Bun­nell said he fo­cused on bring­ing train­ing, stan­dard op­er­at­ing pro­ce­dures, man­power and up­graded fa­cil­i­ties to Montville over the years. When asked about what many de­scribe as his ma­jor ac­com­plish­ments, Bun­nell cred­its oth­ers. Bun­nell said “the old cliché: to pro­tect and serve” was why he wanted to be a cop to be­gin with.

SCHOOL SUPER FIRED

A vet­eran Water­ford Coun­try School su­per­vi­sor is being charged with pro­vid­ing al­co­hol to a 15-year-old boy who was in a pro­gram at the school and sex­u­ally as­sault­ing him at her home. Ni­cole Souza of Ston­ing­ton, was charged last week with sec­ond-de­gree sex­ual as­sault, de­liv­ery of liquor to a mi­nor and risk of in­jury to a child. Her bond was set at $50,000 but it wasn’t clear if she had been released after her arrest. Souza denies having a sexual relationship with the boy. She was fired by Water­ford Coun­try School af­ter 13 years.

9/11 MEMORIAL MOVED

A re-dedication ceremony of a memorial stone honoring Juliana McCourt of New London was held Sunday afternoon. The four year old and her mother were headed on a trip to Disneyland aboard the United Airlines jet that crashed into the World Trade Center’s south tower on 9-11. The news broke the hearts of thousands throughout the community. The stone had originally been installed in 2002 in front of the former Children’s Learning Center at Mitchell College where Juliana had attended preschool, but was relocated Sunday to the garden at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum.

OPEN ENROLLMENT OPENS

Today is the start of Medicare Annual Open enrollment. If you’re 65 or older then this affects you. The enrollment period only runs until December 7th. Oakdale licensed insurance professional, Mark Lee, of Mark Lee & Associates explains, if you’re on Medicare and taking medications, things are changing next year and you might not have the coverage you thought. “ Make sure that the medication they are taking is on the formulary list. So they don’t have any issues.” Several major changes will take effect in 2019. Medicare is updating its handbook for beneficiaries to make choosing a plan easier. New regulations will allow some people to try out Medicare Advantage plans, for up to three months on a trial basis, and switch back if they’re not satisfied. Around 60 million Americans are currently on Medicare.