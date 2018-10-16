TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

BILDA TO RETIRE

The head of Norwich Public Utilities is retiring. General manager John Bilda says he’ll be stepping down next year, helping with the transition to his successor. Bilda has been with NPU since 1988, having served as its GM since 2006. He’s credited with growing NPU’s operation, with a strong emphasis on customer service. He’s also been the target of controversy, including taking part in trips to the Kentucky Derby fully paid for by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. The Norwich Board of Public Utilities Commissioners will conduct a nationwide search for Bilda’s replacement, which is expected to takes several months.

SEARCH ON FOR MISSING WILLIMANTIC MAN

A dive team as well as police K-9 units are at Shetucket Park on Plains Road in Willimantic looking for a missing 87-year old man. A silver alert was issued early this morning for John Bennett, a local resident. His car was found at the park. The search for Bennett has been underway since 6:20 AM. Police this afternoon confirmed the man they are looking for is Bennett.

CANDIDATE RECEIVES THREATENING E-MAIL

The Republican candidate for the 40th district state house seat has filed a police report with the town of Groton after receiving a threatening anonymous e-mail. John Scott says the message describes him as-quote- the nastiest S-O-B in the state, and that the sender warns Scott not to-quote-“knock on my door, .or I’ll deck your ass”. Scott says it’s a bit intimidating, since he does have a lot of doors to knock-on before the Elections. He says he hopes the e-mail won’t deter people from running for elective office.

TRIAL TO START IN NL HOME INVASION ASSAULT CASE

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a New London man who’s accused of breaking-into the homes of two city women last Fall and sexually assaulting them at gunpoint. 34-year old Monte White has rejected a plea deal from the state that would’ve put him in prison for 20 years. His trial is expected to begin November 13th. Police say they have DNA evidence linking White to the crimes. Police say one woman was attacked in her Hawthorne Drive home in October, 2017, and the other attacked a month later in her home on Nautilus Drive.

BITCOIN HOME INVASION

A disagreement over a Bitcoin account apparently led to a home invasion in Killingly. State police say two Rhode Island women are accused of pistol-whipping a Ballouville Road resident last March, and using a cattle prod on another one. The suspects took money, cell phones, and a TV from the residence. Police say the suspects claim passwords and money associated with a Bitcoin account were stolen from them. 59-year old Monique Delannoy-Jodoin of Manville, Rhode Island, and 38-year old Beatriz Viruet of Providence, are both being held on bond.

STOP AND SHOP TO BE MORE ACCESSIBLE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Federal authorities have reached an agreement with Stop & Shop supermarkets to make checkout aisles in the chain’s more than 400 stores more accessible to the disabled to comply with federal law. The agreement announced Tuesday by the U.S. attorney for Rhode Island comes following an investigation launched when a resident complained that three Stop & Shop stores in Newport and Middletown failed to provide an adequate number of accessible checkout aisles and didn’t have credit card readers at heights convenient for wheelchair users. The agreement applies to Stop & Shops in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. As part of the settlement, the company agreed to pay $6,500 to the resident and a $25,000 penalty. Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop did not immediately comment.