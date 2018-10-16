TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

FORMICA V MARX

Martha Marx, a registered nurse and former president of her nursing union and two-term Republican State Sen. Paul Formica of East Lyme met in a debate last night at the Charter Oak Federal Credit Union Headquarters in Waterford. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski wants to eliminate the state income tax. State Sen. Formica agrees, saying it could be phased out over time and is a lofty goal to purse. Marx called the idea, “LaLa Land.” Marx says she would welcome state employee unions to provide concessions “if” they decide to come to the bargaining table to redo their benefits deal to help trim the budget. Formica says employees should pay more into their pension, and the state should reduce or eliminate cost of living increases and overtime into cost of living increases. Marx favors an increase in the state minimum wage to $15/hr. Formica was non-committal. About 180 residents packed the community room at the Charter Oak Federal Credit Union Headquarters.

BACK TO THE VOTERS

The state has approved a plan for two new elementary schools to be built in Groton but that’s not the final word. Voters will have to approve it in a referendum. Residents already approved a school plan two years ago but it called for renovating the two middle schools and converting them into elementary schools and building a new middle school next to Fitch High School. A new vote would be just for the change in the elementary school plan. The new consolidated middle school plan is a go. If approved, its expected the new elementary schools will be ready for students in the 2021-22 school year.

COUPLE FACING DEPORTATION TO LEAVE CHURCH

An illegal immigrant couple from New Britain facing deportation has decided to leave its sanctuary in an Old Lyme church. Malik Naveed bin Rehman and his wife have lived in the basement of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme for seven months. They have decided to emerge after federal immigration officials decided not to oppose their request to stay in the country.

OCCUM FD GETS NEW EQUIPMENT

Norwich aldermen unanimously agree to fund new equipment and station improvements for the Occum Volunteer Fire department. The more than 27-thousand dollars comes from unspent funds realized through other capital improvement projects. Part of the funding will provide vehicle-stabilization equipment that can be used during crashes on I-395. East Great Plains and Yantic departments have such equipment already. Alderman Joseph DeLucia says letting those two departments cover Occum’s portion off the interstate would unnecessarily delay response times. The funding will also provide back-up turnout gear for firefighters battling interior blazes, and better lighting for the Occum firehouse-bay that contains the tanker engine.