WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

LT. GOVERNOR CANDIDATE SPEAKS AT LOCAL FARM

Unaffiliated candidate for Lt. Governor Monte Frank was in Stonington this morning to announce his ticket’s proposals to enhance the states agriculture policy. Frank stressed the importance of more jobs. He says he and his running mate, Gubernatorial candidate Oz Greibel, will be taking the lead on agriculture policy and working with farmers and industry leaders to ensure that they have an advocate in the governors office. Frank spoke at the 97 Farm in Stonington.

WINDHAM SHOOTING AND STABBING

WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) – State police are investigating a shooting in Windham that sent one man to the hospital. Troopers responding to an apartment complex on Bricktop Road at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Police later said the man had also been stabbed. The victim was taken to Windham Hospital via ambulance and then flown to Hartford Hospital where he was stabilized. Police say the suspect and victim know each other and there is no threat to the public. The search is on for the suspect. No names were released.

BIG BIRD ORIGINATOR CALLING IT QUITS

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (AP) – The Woodstock puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show. Caroll Spinney announced in a statement Wednesday that he’s handing over Big Bird and his other character, Oscar the Grouch, to younger performers. The 84-year-old joined “Sesame Street” at its inception in 1969. Spinney says he didn’t feel like his work was important until Big Bird helped him find his purpose. Spinney says the physical requirements of performing the characters had become difficult and he developed problems with his balance. He stopped doing the puppeteering for Big Bird in 2015 and now only provides the voices for him and Oscar. His apprentice, Matt Vogel, will succeed him in the Big Bird role. Vogel also plays Kermit the Frog.

UCONN LICENSING AGREEMENT EXTENDED

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – UConn and IMG have announced a 15-year contract extension for licensing and multimedia rights to broadcast and promote Huskies athletics.

Under the agreement, IMG will pay UConn a minimum of $96 million in royalties, including $6 million this academic year. In exchange, IMG get the rights to broadcast UConn games on its radio network, expand digital content on social media, continue to produce coach’s shows for football, basketball and men’s ice hockey as well as women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma’s podcast. IMG also will continue to manage the school’s trademark licensing. The social media part of the deal will include an embedded correspondent within UConn Athletics, with a plan to provide behind-the-scenes glimpses of the athletic programs that will include “sponsor integration,” which IMG says will allow brands to creatively connect with fans.

SAILING HALL OF FAME COMING TO RI

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – The National Sailing Hall of Fame will officially leave Maryland for Rhode Island, barring any last-minute discoveries. The Capital reports the board of directors voted 17-9 Tuesday to proceed with its deal to purchase space in Newport’s historic Armory Building. President Gary Jobson says the vote total represented “a strong statement in favor of Newport,” but the site still needs to be inspected for structural and environmental issues before the Nov. 8 deal deadline. The hall plans to spend about $4 million in total, including installing exhibits. It has a lease on a state-owned building in Annapolis until 2020, but hadn’t been successful in building a museum. Despite the departure, a spokeswoman for Mayor Gavin Buckley says Annapolis won’t relinquish its title as the “sailing capital of the world.”