WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

BURGER KING COMING TO NORWICHTOWN

A second Burger King restaurant has been approved for Norwich. The Commission on the City Plan, by a 4 to 1 vote last night, grants a special permit for a 24-hour drive-through window on the Town Street spot where the fast-food eatery is to be built. The project has been opposed by local history enthusiasts and others, as the back of the restaurant would be adjacent to the Norwichtown Colonial Cemetery. Commission member Michael Lay-in says, though, the project fits the city’s zoning regulations. Fellow member Kathy Warzeeka cast the lone no vote. She thinks the site is too small for the restaurant, compared to where the city’s other Burger King is located. The developer has agreed to do an archaelogical study of the site before any construction is done, to see if there are any historical artifacts or remains there.

ILLEGALS LEAVE CHURCH

An illegal immigrant couple from New Britain that has been in hiding for seven months are back home. Malik Naveed bin Rehman and his wife have left an Old Lyme church where they had taken sanctuary to avoid a deportation order. A crowd of around 50 supporters and public officials cheered as the couple left the First Congregational Church yesterday. They returned home after federal officials agreed not to deport them while an appeal of the order is pending.

GLOVER DIES

A well-known New London political figure has passed away. Former ceremonial mayor and city chief administrative officer Jane Glover died last weekend. She was 71. Current Mayor Mike Passero calls Glover a role model. She also served on the board of education and founded the Kente Cultural Center more than 20 years ago. Glover’s funeral is tomorrow afternoon.

TIME’S UP FOR TAX EVADER

A local businessman convicted of tax evasion has evaded prison long enough. A judge has set November 27th to impose a sentence on David Adams, who made millions in the floral industry. After evading sentencing for a year, mainly through medical ailments and legal maneuvers, Adams has been put on home arrest in Old Saybrook until his sentencing next month.