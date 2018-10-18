THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SOMERS VS STATCHEN
About 350 residents turned out for last nigh’ts debate between State Sen. Heather Somers and Democratic challenger Bob Statchen vying for the 18th Senate District seat. The question of a $15. dollar minimum was asked. Mr Statchen says people need to be able to live with dignity and he supports the hike. Somers says it a “noble idea” but because of the state’s fiscal mess, the timing is wrong. Statchen says he supports highway tolls but Somers says residents can’t afford it. Last night’s debate was held at the Fitch High School auditorium.
JACQUES’ CASE MAKES IT TO SUPREME COURT
A lawyer for Jean Jacques, who is serving 60 years in prison for murdering Casey Chadwick of Nrowich in 2015, wants a new trial. The attorney argued Wednesday before the state Supreme Court that a warrantless search of Jacques’ apartment had violated his constitutional rights. The state countered that, at the time of the police search, Jacques was not living there and had no expectation of privacy for the apartment.
FORT TRUMBULL PLANS UNVEILED
Croatan Capital LLC, a Maryland-based real estate investment firm, on Wednesday outlined the idea of a phased in project that would cover multiple parcels of the Fort Trumbull development area, in New London. It could eventually include among other things, a hotel and conference center, residential units and improvements to the waterfront piers and docks. The concept was presented to the Renaissance City Development Association’s Real Estate Committee yesterday. The committee agreed the idea had enough merit for more formal negotiations that could lead to a development agreement.
ROUTE 1 REDO
Stonington Work began Wednesday to replace a section of Route 1 that was improperly paved last spring, creating an uneven or washboard-like effect to the roadway. A state Department of Transportation spokesman said Wednesday that work will involve milling the asphalt and repaving and should be done within the week. DOT waited to do the work until now so not to further inconvenience drivers during the busy summer tourism season.
JENNINGS MAKES PALDINO PERMANENT
The New London Board of Education has appointed Carol Paldino as the new principal of C.B. Jennings Dual Language and International Elementary Magnet school. Paldino previously taught at Birch Grove Primary School in Tolland and O’Brien STEM Academy in East Hartford. She was serving as Jennings’interim principal.