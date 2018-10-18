THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SOMERS VS STATCHEN

About 350 residents turned out for last nigh’ts debate between State Sen. Heather Somers and Democratic challenger Bob Statchen vying for the 18th Senate District seat. The question of a $15. dollar minimum was asked. Mr Statchen says people need to be able to live with dignity and he supports the hike. Somers says it a “noble idea” but because of the state’s fiscal mess, the timing is wrong. Statchen says he supports highway tolls but Somers says residents can’t afford it. Last night’s debate was held at the Fitch High School auditorium.

JACQUES’ CASE MAKES IT TO SUPREME COURT

A lawyer for Jean Jac­ques, who is serving 60 years in prison for mur­der­ing Casey Chad­wick of Nrowich in 2015, wants a new trial. The at­tor­ney ar­gued Wed­nes­day be­fore the state Supreme Court that a war­rant­less search of Jac­ques’ apart­ment had vi­o­lated his con­sti­tu­tional rights. The state countered that, at the time of the po­lice search, Jac­ques was not liv­ing there and had no ex­pec­ta­tion of pri­vacy for the apart­ment.

FORT TRUMBULL PLANS UNVEILED

Croatan Capital LLC, a Maryland-based real estate investment firm, on Wednesday outlined the idea of a phased in project that would cover multiple parcels of the Fort Trumbull development area, in New London. It could eventually include among other things, a hotel and conference center, residential units and improvements to the waterfront piers and docks. The concept was presented to the Renaissance City Development Association’s Real Estate Committee yesterday. The committee agreed the idea had enough merit for more formal negotiations that could lead to a development agreement.

ROUTE 1 REDO

Stonington Work began Wednesday to replace a section of Route 1 that was improperly paved last spring, creating an uneven or washboard-like effect to the roadway. A state Department of Transportation spokesman said Wednesday that work will involve milling the asphalt and repaving and should be done within the week. DOT waited to do the work until now so not to further inconvenience drivers during the busy summer tourism season.

JENNINGS MAKES PALDINO PERMANENT

The New Lon­don Board of Ed­u­ca­tion has ap­pointed Carol Paldino as the new prin­ci­pal of C.B. Jen­nings Dual Lan­guage and In­ter­na­tional El­e­men­tary Mag­net school. Paldino pre­vi­ously taught at Birch Grove Pri­mary School in Tol­land and O’Brien STEM Academy in East Hart­ford. She was serv­ing as Jennings’in­terim prin­ci­pal.