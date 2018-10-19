FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

BODY FOUND IS MISSING MAN

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) Connecticut State Police have confirmed that the body recovered from a river in Windham is that of a missing Willimantic man. State police say his death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. State police recovered a body in the Shetucket River near Plains Road Thursday. Residents walking in the area spotted the body submerged in water along the shore and called for help. Police have identified the person as 87-year-old William Bennett, who has been missing for the past week.

ARMY CORPS ON CRUMBLING FOUNDATIONS

Recommendations from the U-S Army Corps of Engineers have been released to tackle the problem of crumbling home foundations in Northeastern Connecticut. Roughly 35-thousand homeowners are affected. At issue is the presence of the mineral Pyrrhotite, which makes concrete crack when exposed to the elements. Governor Dannel Malloy received the recommendations, saying the report calls for standardized testing of not only home foundations, but also quarries. The report says more needs to be done to examine ways to fix damaged foundations. Immediate recommendations for affected homeowners include installing French drains, dehumidifiers, and waterproofing. Proposed guidelines would limit sulfur content in concrete to no more than one-tenth of one percent.

RI ROOSTER COMPLAINTS

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island couple is vowing to fight the three tickets they have received from police recently after their neighbors complained that their roosters are too loud. Jeremy and Jenelle Palmer own three acres in Hopkinton. They tell The Westerly Sun it is zoned for both farming and residential and they are allowed to own livestock. That hasn’t stopped neighbors from complaining about roosters waking them at 4:30 a.m. or 5 a.m. every day. Police records show more than 60 complaints about roosters owned by the Palmers and other families. Police Capt. Mark Carrier says while the Palmers are properly zoned and have every right to own roosters the noise was in violation of the town’s nuisance ordinance. Police have reached out to the town lawyer for guidance.