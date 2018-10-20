SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

SILVER ALERT FOR ELDERLY GRISWOLD MAN

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 88-year-old Normand Sylvestre from Griswold. He was last seen Friday wearing a grey hat, black coat, yellow shirt, tan pants and black shoes. Sylvestre is described as a man with grey hair, hazel eyes, 5’3″ tall, and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have seen Sylvestre is asked to call Troop E at 860-848-6500.

WATERFORD POLICE RESPOND TO OAKDALE MOTEL DEATH

Waterford police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old male at the Oakdell Motel on Rt 85. Police said they received a report of an unattended death at the hotel Thursday night around 10:50. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and time of death. Lt. Tim Silva said it does not appear foul play was involved; nor was there any threat to the public.

GROTON WOMAN CHARGED WITH RACIAL INTIMIDATION

Norwich Police arrested a Groton woman on Thursday after she allegedly destroyed and defaced photos of her adult daughter’s boyfriend and wrote racial epithets on them. Police described the incident as a domestic dispute, saying Laurie Scheetz allegedly objected to her daughter’s boyfriend. Scheetz was charged with one count each of intimidation by bigotry or bias and third-degree criminal mischief. She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Nov. 1st in Norwich Superior Court.

EAST LYME POLICE: MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED

East Lyme Police responded to reports of an East Lyme Middle School student making a threatening statement toward the student body. Police found the incident to be unsubstantiated. The unidentified juvenile making the threat has been charged with second-degree breach of peace. The 14-year-old male student was immediately removed from class and taken into police custody. East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein said a police investigation revealed there was “no intent to commit harm, just verbal threats.” The case was referred to Juvenile Court in Waterford.

NEW LONDON PREMIERE DEVELOPMENT EVENT

New London Mayor Michael Passero says the city has talked about its potential and highlighted its dreams and possibilities for too long. Next Thursday, the city is hosting a “premier development event,” at the Garde Arts Center. Passero says there is a shift in the way the city now sees itself because of tangible growth in the city. The event was organized,the director of the city’s Office of Development and Planning with support from the Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Connecticut. It’s a public relations event and a networking opportunity for investors and real estate development firms from across the northeast. Passero said the future development of the estimated $100 million National Coast Guard Museum in downtown remains a large driver for some of the activity in New London.

ANNUAL PRISON MINISTRY

New London Community members and elected officials from throughout the state will tackle bail policies and jury selection practices in Connecticut at the upcoming eighth annual Community Prison Awareness and Prevention Gathering at Shiloh Baptist Church. The free event for adults and youths will take place Saturday, Oct. 27th from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Shiloh Family Life Center. The gathering’s organizers select segments of the criminal justice system to tackle with the goal of creating systems that work for everybody, eliminate mass incarceration of individuals who could be better served by remaining in the community and empower young people to participate in the betterment of their communities.

LONG TIME HESS STATION FRACHISEE RETIRES

Michael Olsen has been the franchisee of the Hess Gasoline station in Waterford since 1972. He was 22 years old. Today at age 68, Olsen feels it’s time to retire, partly because Hess’ parent company, Marathon Petroleum, sold the station this year to Petroleum Marketing Group, which rebranded it as Citgo. Olsen says working from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days a week is exhausting, and he wants to spend more time with his wife. He says what he’ll miss most is interacting with his customers.