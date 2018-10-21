SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

TEEN ARRESTED FOR STABBING AT TANGER OUTLETS
Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a stabbing at the Tanger Outlet Mall at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday. Police said an incident occurred just after 2:18 p.m. on Saturday in which 4 people were injured. Those injured were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident was immediately contained, with no lockdown needed. Foxwoods Resort Casino released a statement following the incident: “We want to express our gratitude to our onsite first responders for their professionalism and rapid response, which effectively intercepted the incident and ensured safety and security for our guests, tenants and employees. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those involved with or affected by this incident. As this is an active police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time and are working closely with the Mashantucket Tribal Police.”
ARMED ROBBERY AT RESTAURANT
The Norwich Police Department is attempting to identify the white male suspect depicted in surveillance photos. On Friday at 10:18 pm the suspect entered Mr. Pan’s Restaurant in Occum, displayed a handgun, pointed the gun at a clerk and removed cash from a cash register. The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Norwich Police Department 860-886-5561 ext. 6.
SUBMARINE VERMONT CHRISTENED AT GROTON
GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The Navy’s newest nuclear-powered attack submarine was christened Saturday at a Connecticut shipyard, a $2.7 billion vessel packed with the latest war-fighting technology. The USS Vermont was christened at Electric Boat, the Groton-based contractor that builds attack submarines with Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. Vermont is the 19th vessel in the Virginia class of submarines, which are equipped with torpedoes and missiles and designed to carry out a wide range of missions, including surveillance work and the delivery of Special Operations forces. The submarine’s sponsor is Gloria Valdez, who retired recently as a deputy assistant secretary of the Navy overseeing all naval shipbuilding programs. She said met with the crew and their families back in June and predicted they will make the technologically advanced submarine “extraordinary.” She later used a bottle of sparkling wine made from Vermont apples form the Putney Mountain Winery in Vermont to officially christen the vessel. The vessel, which will carry a crew of more than 130 officers and enlisted sailors, is 377 feet long with a hull diameter of 34 feet and will displace 7,800 tons. It is expected to be delivered to the Navy early next year.
ELECTION 2018 – CONNECTICUT GOVERNOR
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two of the three major candidates for Connecticut governor have now released their tax information. Democrat Ned Lamont, a wealthy Greenwich businessman, released partial information Friday about federal and state taxes paid over the past five years. Petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel released his last month and had encouraged his fellow candidates to follow suit. Republican Bob Stefanowski has not yet complied, but his campaign promises that a summary will be released soon. The Hartford Courant reports that Lamont’s tax returns don’t indicate the multimillionaire’s net worth, but show his adjusted gross income for the past five years combined was $18 million. The totals don’t include his wife’s earnings. Lamont’s overall federal tax rate was 30 percent and he made $2.46 million in charitable gifts over the past five years.
TRIBAL CASINO – LAWSUIT
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A new court filing claims the U.S. Department of Interior “buckled under undue political pressure” in failing to act on an amended gambling agreement between the state of Connecticut and a federally recognized American Indian tribe. The Day reports the state and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe made the claim in a court filing Wednesday as they seek to amend their lawsuit against the Interior. The filing says the department was preparing to approve the gambling agreement until it was pressured to stop the deal by Nevada lawmakers who receive campaign support from casino operator MGM Resorts International, owner of a Springfield, Massachusetts casino. The amended agreement would have allowed the Mashantucket Pequots and another tribe to open a new casino nearby, in East Windsor. MGM Resorts say the tribe’s request is “meritless.”
EDUCATION REPORT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State senators have released a report about Rhode Island’s educational system and say they’re planning to file bills based on the recommendations. The Senate Education Committee released its report Thursday. Democratic Sen. Hanna Gallo, committee chairwoman, says it will lead to important legislation aimed at building a workforce commensurate with the needs of the 21st century. The report focuses on improving student performance to support workforce needs, improving access to world language training, modifying high school graduation requirements, re-examining postsecondary education opportunities for foster youth and improving access to quality adult education and workforce training. Gallo is working on a bill to encourage arts education. Other senators are working on legislation to create dual language immersion programs and to develop a plan for science technology, engineering, arts and math education.