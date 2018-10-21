SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

TEEN ARRESTED FOR STABBING AT TANGER OUTLETS

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a stabbing at the Tanger Outlet Mall at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday. Police said an incident occurred just after 2:18 p.m. on Saturday in which 4 people were injured. Those injured were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident was immediately contained, with no lockdown needed. Foxwoods Resort Casino released a statement following the incident: “We want to express our gratitude to our onsite first responders for their professionalism and rapid response, which effectively intercepted the incident and ensured safety and security for our guests, tenants and employees. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those involved with or affected by this incident. As this is an active police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time and are working closely with the Mashantucket Tribal Police.”

ARMED ROBBERY AT RESTAURANT

The Norwich Police Department is attempting to identify the white male suspect depicted in surveillance photos. On Friday at 10:18 pm the suspect entered Mr. Pan’s Restaurant in Occum, displayed a handgun, pointed the gun at a clerk and removed cash from a cash register. The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Norwich Police Department 860-886-5561 ext. 6.