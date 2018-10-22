MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

STUDY: SAILFEST GOOD FOR THE REGION

A recent study of the annual July Sailfest finds that New London’s largest annual event is worth an estimated $58.2 million in economic value to the region. The study validate’s the belief by supporters of the three-day festival that the city’s financial contribution is a worthwhile investment. The study falls short, however, of gauging the financial impact on city businesses. The study estimates over 278,000 people came to New London for the event this year. The vast majority, 240,000 visited the city on Saturday, the day of a fireworks display. The study estimated that the average party size of 2.5 people spent $348 on everything from food, lodging, and shopping to recreation, transportation and casino wagering over the three-day Sailfest weekend.

CHAPLAINS SUPPORT RADIO SPENDING

A question on the Nov. 6th ballot is asking Norwich voters to approve a $2.7 million bond to replace the outdated police radio system. The Norwich Police Chaplains Volunteer Corps spoke in favor of the bond question by quickly raising $1,700 to pay for two billboards supporting the move, saying it benefits both the public and police officers safety. Police Chief Patrick Daley presented the proposed bond plan of partnering with the state on its communication infrastructure network throughout the region. It would reduce the cost to the city for a new police radio system from well over $10 million to the $2.7 million proposed in the referendum bond.

MR. PAN ROBBED

Norwich police say a man entered Mr Pan’s Restaurant on Old Canterbury Turnpike around 10:18 Friday night, displayed a handgun, pointed the gun at a clerk and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register. Police say he left in a dark-colored pickup truck. The man pictured in a surveillance camera photo is white with a dark beard and mustache, wearing a gray baseball hat and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561, Ext. 6.

FIRE DAMAGES BEACH STAND

Westerly firefighters were called to the Misquamicut State Beach pavilion Friday afternoon when a fire broke out and caused extensive damage to the concession stand area. It happened between 3:30 and 4:00 and firefighters had the fire out by 4:30. The cause of the fire at Rhode Island’s largest state beach is “inconclusive” and under investigation by the Rhode Island Fire Marshal. The fire was contained to the concession stand area but there was some smoke damage elsewhere. There were no injuries.

WOMAN STRUCK IN HIT AND RUN

Plainfield Police, fire department and American Ambulance responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 873 Norwich Road, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Police say a woman was struck by either a 2007 to 2013 GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado while she was walking her bicycle. The vehicle left the scene leaving several parts of it behind. Twenty-seven- year old Christina Godbout of Plainfield was transported to the Backus Emergency Care Center in Plainfield to be treated for injuries. Police say the vehicle will have damage to the headlight assembly and passenger side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804. The crash remains under investigation.

TOY AND FOOD DRIVE UNDERWAY

The Old Mystic Fire Department will begin its annual Holiday Food & Toy Drive today. The drive benefits the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and the Town of Groton Department of Human Services. The food drive will end on Nov. 13th, while the toy drive will extend through Dec. 10th. All donations can be dropped off at the Old Mystic Fire Department on Cow Hill Road, Mystic.