THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

TRANSPORTATION FUND LOCKBOX

The proposed transportation fund amendment on the November 6th ballot has support from both Democrats and Republicans, but some GOP lawmakers worry that the proposed protections for transportation funding aren’t strong enough. Republican and Democratic supporters of the amendment argue that the amendment will at least make it more difficult for future lawmakers to raid the fund. The money in the fund is intended to pay for highway, road and bridge construction and repair, as well as for mass transit programs such as buses and rail lines. The fund also can be used to pay back state bonding, which is the way the state borrows money to finance many transportation projects.

MASHANTUCKET POLICE MAKE ARREST IN STABBING

A Baltimore, Maryland man has been charged with stabbing another man in the face and stealing his car last week. Police said the victim told them Dontae Glen Johnson was his attacker. State police at Troop D found Johnson with the stolen car a short time later. Johnson was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. He was already in custody in relation to the stolen car. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond at the Corrigan Radgowski correctional center. His next court appearance is December 3rd.

LONG ISLAND PLANE CRASH

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal transportation officials say a plane that crashed off Long Island earlier this month, killing all three people aboard, had broken up before hitting the water. Newsday reports the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report says the twin-engine Piper PA-34 “was substantially damaged when it experienced an in-flight breakup” and crashed in about 20 feet (6 meters) of water south of Quogue (kwahg), New York, in the Hamptons on Oct. 13. Authorities say 41-year-old Munidat “Raj” Persaud, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was flying the plane from Connecticut to Charleston, South Carolina, when it crashed. New York State Police identified the passengers as 45-year-old Jennifer Landrum, of Augusta, Georgia, and 53-year-old Richard Terbrusch, of Ridgefield, Connecticut. Persaud’s body was found shortly after the crash. The bodies of Landrum and Terbrusch were found the next day.

SUPERINTENDENT IN STUDENT FIGHT CLUB CASE STEPS DOWN

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) – The superintendent of a Connecticut school system who had been charged with failing to report a student “fight club” run by a substitute teacher has resigned. Brian Levesque said in a statement issued with the local Board of Education on Wednesday that the board bought out his contract and he stepped down as superintendent of Montville schools. The announcement came the day after a judge dismissed charges of failure to report suspected abuse as a mandated reporter against Levesque. Investigators say teacher Ryan Fish allowed “slap boxing” inside a math classroom during school hours last year. Officials fired Fish and disciplined students, but police say they didn’t alert authorities until two months later. Fish was admitted into a special program that will allow for dismissal of charges upon successful completion.