THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

LEVESQUE RESIGNS

Brian Levesque is out as Montville’s schools superintendent. Levesque voluntarily quit this week after a case of not reporting abuse at the high school was dismissed. Board of Education Chairman Bob Mitchell says they bought out Levesque, who was in the second year of a three year contract which paid him $178,000 annually. Terms of the buyout were not released. Levesque was caught up in the infamous case of a substitute teacher presiding over slapboxing bouts in his math class and school officials failing to alert police.

SHOOTING NETS THREE MEN

Three Hartford men are facing charges following a shooting in Lisbon. The victim tells police that suspect Danny Rhodes is an acquaintance, and the driver of the getaway car is a cousin of Rhodes. A third suspect Tony Smith is accused of firing the shots that missed the victim outside his home on Ross Hill Road in Lisbon yesterday morning. All three suspects are charged with first degree assault, and are being held on 50-thousand-dollars bail.

MAYOR WANTS PATHWAY ACROSS BRIDGE

Groton City Mayor Keith Hedrick has gotten the state to look into adding a bike/pedestrian path along the northbound side of the Gold Star Bridge. The mayor thinks it would be a great way to connect the city and New London, across the Thames River. There is a narrow path on the southbound side already. The state is planning a $300 million overhaul of the northbound span and says they will conduct a feasibility study of the pathway.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Stonington’s Board of Selectmen last night offers support for a plan to place large outdoor musical instruments throughout downtown Pawcatuck and Westerly. It’s the brainchild of the group Bricks and Murals. Anyone walking by can play the instruments, which would number between eight and 12 spread out around the two communities. The group hopes to have the instruments installed by the annual Pops in the Park concert next June. The selectmen encouraged the group to meet with other town leaders, organizations, businesses and police about their idea.

PERV TO PLEA

A Brooklyn man is expected to plead guilty next month to a variety of charges linked to child pornography and computer hacking. Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Lamb was arrested in March, accused of hacking into phones, social media sites and I-Cloud accounts to obtain sensitive pictures of more than 20 alleged victims. Lamb is expected to plead guilty, agreeing to serve eight years in prison.