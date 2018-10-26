FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

LEDYARD TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES SPENDING FOR TRUCKS, SCHOOLS

Ledyard (THE DAY) — The Town Council voted at its meeting Wednesday to authorize a series of appropriations that would help the town take care of its streets and schools. In separate motions, the council voted unanimously to authorize a $176,160 purchase of a Caterpillar wheel loader for the Public Works Department, a $105,000 appropriation toward repairs of Ledyard Fire Company’s R-13 truck and a $105,000 appropriation toward the school district’s accounts. The latter was a three-part request from the Board of Education in response to increased custodial needs at Ledyard Middle School, as well as the arrival of 95 new students who moved into the district this year, which exceeded enrollment projections. The money will be transferred from the general fund. About $30,000 will be used to hire an additional custodian. With the ongoing expansion, the middle school’s area will increase from 74,500 square feet to 93,000 square feet by the end of the year, including two new stairwells and 15 additional bathroom spaces.

STONINGTON WILL HOLD SPECIAL ABSENTEE BALLOT VOTING SESSION

The Stonington Town Clerk’s Office will be open for special office hours in Town Hall on Saturday, Nov. 3rd. for absentee ballot voting for the Nov. 6th election. During the hours from 10 a.m. till noon, residents can complete an absentee ballot application and vote by absentee ballot if they expect to be out of town on Tuesday, Nov. 6th. For more information contact the Town Clerk’s office at 860-535-5060.

PURSUIT-FATAL CRASH

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) – State police say a Connecticut man who was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed while being pursued by police has died. The crash occurred shortly after midnight Friday on Interstate 91 in Cromwell. State police say the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Dayquan Hibbert of New Britain, was trying to exit the highway when the car went off a ramp and struck a tree. Hibbert was taken to a hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening. A front seat passenger, 28-year-old John Griffin of Rocky Hill, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and later pronounced dead from his injuries. State police say they gave chase after the vehicle failed to stop when signaled to do so. The investigation is continuing.

COASTAL STORM

BOSTON (AP) – Forecasters expect a strong coastal storm to bring high winds and heavy rain to portions of southern New England this weekend. In Massachusetts, a high wind warning has been posted for Saturday on Cape Cod and the Islands and in Essex County, including Gloucester. The National Weather Service warns damaging wind gusts could reach 60 mph, bringing down trees and power lines. A gale warning has been posted for Boston Harbor. A coastal flood warning from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday for Long Island Sound includes portions of the Connecticut coast. Forecasters say tides could be 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 times above normal during that period. Much of southern New England is expected to get 1 to 2 inches of rain, and some snow is possible in the Berkshires.