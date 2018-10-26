FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

BIG PLANS FOR NEW LONDON

The City of New London shared it’s vision of its economic future last night entitled Live-Work-Invest. The event was held at the historic Garde Arts Center in the city’s Downtown to update the community on the city’s ambitious plans. Among the eleven speakers was the Mayor of New London, Mike Passero as well as representatives from Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and the chairman of the Connecticut Port Authority. Moderator for the event was William Stanley, the Vice President of Development & Community Relations for L&M Hospital. He kicked off the panel discussion by reiterating what so many people have said about New London in the past. They are weary of the constant talk of the Whaling City’s potential and tonight may see achievement. Of the many projects mentioned during the almost two hour event were details of new housing developments in the downtown area of the city, creating hundreds of apartments for new workers. Plus clean energy firm Deep Water Wind detailed their plans to invest $15 million in the city’s State Pier, which will become their new home for the fabrication and manufacture of wind turbines for an off shore wind farm that will bring clean energy to both Connecticut and Rhode Island, along with hundreds of jobs.

HOTEL PROPOSED FOR YANTIC

An old mill in Norwich may get new life. A New York developer wants to turn the Hale Mill in Yantic into a 150-room hotel. The developer bought the property in June for $826,000. The hotel would include a multi-purpose room and beauty salon, among typical hotel amenities. The Inland Wetlands, Watercourses and Conservation Commission gets first crack at the project. City planner Deanna Rhodes says that body will review the plans December 6th.

SCHOOL HEAD NOT GUILTY

The head of a Brooklyn-based day school was in court briefly yesterday, pleading not guilty to risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment charges. Fifty-five-year-old Linda Baade from the Learning Center is accused of shoving a visibly upset student back into an office. The school is for students with special needs. The case was continued until November 20th.

FORMER MARSHAL CAUGHT IN DRUG STING

A former judicial marshal pleads guilty to a federal drug offense. Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Clarke was caught in wiretaps talking of dealing heroin and prescription narcotics. He was working at the Norwich courthouse at the time. Drugs were even delivered to his car while he worked. Clarke plead guilty yesterday in federal court in Bridgeport. He’ll be sentenced January 17th and faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

SPOOKY WEEKEND IN NORWICH

It’s going to be a bit spooky this weekend in Norwich. Gothic New England is being held, featuring ghost stories and horror. The Norwich Historical Society gets it going tonight with a walk through the Norwichtown burial grounds. There will be horror-themed play readings Sunday at the United Congregational Church. Science fiction and fantasy stories will be featured tomorrow afternoon at the Otis Library.