SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

The Southeastern Regional Action Council announced ten locations will accept unused prescription medications Saturday. Drug Take Back Day allows residents to anonymously dispose of medications so they don’t harm the environment or fall into the wrong hands. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Drug Take Back event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the New London Police Department. A “drop box” is available in the lobby at all times for proper disposal of prescription medications. For more information about SERAC or Drug Take Back Day, visit 228 W. Town St. in Norwich or call (860) 848-2800.

•Colchester Police Department: 127 Norwich Ave.

•Griswold PRIDE: Griswold Town Hall, 28 Main St.

•Groton Local Prevention Council: Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Road

•Ledyard Local Prevention Council: Ledyard Police Department, 737 Colonel Ledyard Highway

•Lisbon Resident Trooper’s Office: 7 Newent Road, Jewett City

•Lyme Youth Service Bureau: Old Lyme Fire House, 69 Lyme St.

•Norwich Police Department: 70 Thames St.

•Putman PRIDE and the Putnam Police Department: Riverside Marketplace Pavilion, 18 Kennedy Drive

•Stonington Human Services and Stonington Police Department: 173 S. Broad St., Pawcatuck

•Windham PRIDE: Jillson Square, 1 Jillson Square, Willimantic

HELP LILY

Lily Malinowsky is a fun, loving and energetic 1-year-old from Montville. She was recently diagnosed with a rare form of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. She requires a very special medication that can be administered only by her doctors at CCMC. A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is being held for Lily tomorrow (today) Oct. 27th from 5 till 8PM at the Montville VFW Post 10060. All proceeds are going towards Lily’s medication and medical treatment. Kids are welcome, and there will be games, raffles and a DJ for entertainment. (If you would like to donate, you can do so at her GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/lily039s-medical-treatment.)

CONNECTICUT RACIAL PROFILING PROHIBITION PROJECT REPORT

The New London Day reports the latest Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project report says Norwich City police may have been flagged last year for disproportionately stopping Hispanic motorists during daylight hours because of where they focus their enforcement. Norwich was among eight agencies that had statistically significant disparities in their stop patterns, which researchers said doesn’t necessarily constitute racial profiling. The project was created to ensure police comply with the state’s anti-racial profiling law. The report says police in Norwich were more likely to cite minorities for equipment violations including darkly tinted windows, nonfunctioning lights and hidden or nonexistent plates.They also were more likely to give black and Hispanic drivers misdemeanor summonses and search them.

CORREA MAKES COURT APPEARANCE