SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

HEALTH OFFICIALS URGE FLU VACCINE FOR CONNECTICUT RESIDENTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials are urging residents to get a flu vaccination. The state Department of Public Health says 23 people already had been hospitalized this season with illness that was confirmed to be influenza, as of last week. Two flu-associated deaths have been reported. During the last flu season, Connecticut saw over 13,000 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases and over 175 flu-associated deaths. State Health Commissioner Raul Pino said vaccination by nasal spray or injection is the single best way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones.

GOP’S STEFANOWSKI RELEASES TAX RETURNS FROM 2017 AND 2016

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Documents show Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his wife Amy earned $16.5 million in gross income over the past two years. Stefanowski’s campaign on Saturday released a portion of the Madison couple’s tax returns, from 2016 and 2017. Stefanowski’s two chief rivals, Democrat Ned Lamont and petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel (GREEB’-il) have repeatedly called on him to provide his tax information to the media. Both previously released their returns. Records show the Stefanowskis earned $9.7 million in 2017 and $6.8 million in 2016 in gross income. They paid an effective tax rate of 38 percent on their 2017 federal taxes and 37 percent in 2016. They paid 6.99 percent on their state income taxes. Businessman Bob Stefanowski worked for a payday loan company from 2014 to 2017. All three major candidates are crisscrossing the state this weekend, reaching out to voters.

CONNECTICUT RAIL CROWDING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are asking Amtrak to add cars to some trains traveling between New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts to alleviate overcrowding. Expanded passenger rail service on the 62-mile Hartford Line between New Haven and Springfield began in June. The Hartford Courant reports that Amtrak says it’s now working with the Connecticut Department of Transportation to resolve crowding issues occurring on some Hartford Line trains. Connecticut Public Radio reported Friday that passengers with college student transit passes were kicked off Amtrak when trains reached capacity. Connecticut’s transportation commissioner says that’s not supposed to happen. An Amtrak spokesperson told the radio station they had no record of removing passengers. Amtrak often works on a reservation system, selling only as many seats as are available. The Hartford Line removed caps on ticket sales.

DRUG TRAFFICKING PLEA

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking and tax offenses. The U.S. attorney for Connecticut says 58-year-old Eugene Carlin, of Middletown, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Friday in Hartford federal court. Prosecutors say Carlin sold methamphetamine to law enforcement officers in July 2018 and the investigation revealed that he had worked with others to distribute meth in the Middletown area for over a year. Prosecutors say Carlin also ran a tax preparation business from his home and helped clients prepare and file false tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service. Carlin pleaded guilty and agreed to forfeit $100,000 in proceeds from drug trafficking. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in January.

BLUMENTHAL CALLS FOR EXTENSION OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is urging Congress to reauthorize the federal Violence Against Women Act before it expires. The Connecticut Democrat has planned an event in Hartford on Monday to urge bipartisan action to reauthorize the act. The law, enacted in 1994, was set to expire in September but was extended. It now expires Dec. 7. It includes provisions to provide services for victims and to hold offenders accountable. Blumenthal says he’ll be joined by advocates and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Hartford at the YWCA. He says Connecticut agencies received approximately $3.6 million in grants through the act last year to provide critical services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

RHODE ISLAND REMOVES BIRTH DATES FROM VOTER REGISTRATION SYSTEM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s secretary of state has removed birth dates from the public voter database. The Providence Journal reports Nellie Gorbea deleted the month and day for birth dates in the Central Voter Registration System. Full birth dates can be used to ascertain how accurately the voting list is being maintained and facilitate searches for voters registered in more than one place, or who have died. Gorbea says she’s concerned that full dates of birth would expose voters to possible identity theft. She says she wasn’t blocking scrutiny of the voter list. Gorbea, a Democrat, says they’re trying balancing access to information with the security of the data and the voters. Her Republican opponent, Pat Cortellessa, says he’d restore the birth dates so people feel confident in the election process.

URI SCIENTISTS TO MONITOR HEALTH OF NARRAGANSETT BAY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island plans to deploy an array of instruments in Narragansett Bay for a new effort to monitor and predict the bay’s health as the environment changes. URI is partnering with researchers from seven other institutions in the state. They’ll use state-of-the-art sensors and water sampling technologies to quantify chemical compounds and marine organisms. The project, the Narragansett Bay Observatory, is funded with money from the National Science Foundation and the Rhode Island Science and Technology Advisory Council. Lewis Rothstein, a URI oceanography professor, says the bay’s health needs to be better understood in the face of natural and human stressors. The oceanographic instruments will be deployed in November in three locations. The data will be posted online at the Rhode Island Data Discovery Center.

FEDERAL HEATING ASSISTANCE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says more than $23 million in federal funding is available to help Rhode Island families and seniors keep warm this winter. The Rhode Island Democrat says the Trump Administration proposed eliminating the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Reed and Republican Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, led an effort to prevent that. They secured $3.69 billion in a fiscal 2019 appropriations bill. Reed says he and Collins recently led a bipartisan letter, urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to release the funds quickly. Reed says the money helps families and seniors not have to decide between paying their heating bills and paying for other essentials. Rhode Island’s funding is administered by the Department of Human Services. About 35,000 people received assistance last year.