MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

ROUGH WEATHER

Some powerful thunderstorms this morning has left downed trees in the area, causing power outages and a closed highway. Route 184 in North Stonington between Routes 2 and 49 remains closed due to numerous fallen trees. Power outages are now down to about 27 in North Stonington and 20 in Stonington, after hundreds were in the dark this morning. The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down this morning on Fishers Island, New York, with between 65 and 85 mph winds. It was on the ground for about 2 miles. Another EF0 tornado from a separate storm has been confirmed in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

ARREST IN RESTAURANT ROBBERY

A Baltic man has been charged with robbing a Norwich restaurant. 35-year old Matthew Dubicki is being held on 250-thousand dollars bond after allegedly holding up Mister Pan’s Chinese Restaurant on Old Canterbury Turnpike October 19th. He’s to appear in Norwich Superior Court Tuesday.

MASS. MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING GUNS IN THOMPSON

A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with stealing firearms from a Thompson home in 2016. 22-year old John Goodnow is being held on 50-thousand dollars bond, and is to be arraigned Tuesday in Danielson Superior Court. Massachusetts police discovered the stolen firearms in Goodnow’s Worcester apartment in February of last year. He’s now in custody of Connecticut state police.

TIME’S RUNNING OUT TO REGISTER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The final day to register to vote in Connecticut before Election Day is fast-approaching. Potential voters have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to register at www.myvote.ct.gov/register . Tuesday also marks the deadline for potential voters to register in person at their local town hall, the state Department of Motor Vehicles or other state agency by the close of business. Registration applications sent by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday. Democratic Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, who is seeking re-election, is encouraging people to register in advance, even though Connecticut has an Election Day registration program. She says that will enable the new voters to skip lines that may form at the polls of people wanting to register on Election Day. Connecticut residents can check if they’re registered by visiting www.myvote.ct.gov/lookup .

GUN CONTROL A GUBERNATORIAL ISSUE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School is playing a late role in Connecticut’s close race for governor. Democrats on Monday warned that electing Republican Bob Stefanowski could risk the wide-ranging gun control measures passed by the General Assembly following the deadly mass shooting. They also say electing someone endorsed by the NRA as Connecticut’s next governor would send the wrong message nationally and destroy momentum for federal gun safety legislation. Stefanowski is pushing back, pointing out how the brother of a Sandy Hook victim claims Democrat Ned Lamont has been running an exploitive TV ad. A campaign spokesman says Stefanowski supports “substantive efforts,” such as armed resource officers at every school and restoring mental health care funding. The Democrats’ news conference follows the deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.