MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

VIGIL FOR MASSACRE VICS HELD LOCALLY

More than 100 people gathered at Temple Emanu-El Sunday night, to grieve for the 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday. Congregations from both Temple Emanu-El and the Beth El synagogue in Waterford, along with some members from the Waterford police and fire Departments gathered as Rabbi Marc Ekstrand proclaimed a message of hope and love in the wake of tragedy. They sang songs of peace and read poems. The rabbis said there was still a heaviness hanging, and they thought maybe, they just needed to gather together last night.

CORREA CONFESSED

A Hartford man accused of killing a man and his parents in Griswold reportedly confessed to the murders. Sergio Correa reportedly told a close friend of his role in the killings of Kenneth, Janet and Matthew Lindquist in December. Authorities say the killing happened after Matthew Lindquist made plans to exchange guns owned by is parents for drugs. Correa remains jailed on three-million-dollars bond.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATED

New London Police responded to a shooting in the area of 48 Prest Street just before 6 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Police say the victim, reportedly a juvenile, was shot in the leg. Two black men, one wearing a ski mask, are being sought in connection with the shooting. Police ask anyone with information to call the New London Police Department.

CAR STRIKES PEDESTRIAN

New London Police were called to an area near 189 Montauk Ave. when a person was struck by a vehicle. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck just before 6:30 Sunday night. The person was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Dept at (860) 447-5269 or anonymously via the New London Tips 411 system by texting to Tip411 (847411).

MAN ROBBED

New London Police responded to a report of a robbery around 7:30 last night near the Wendy’s restaurant on Colman Street. A male victim told them he was robbed at gunpoint by three people. They were described as two males wearing black coats and a female, possibly a juvenile. They said the robbery does not appear to be a random act. Police ask that anyone with information concerning this robbery to contact them at (860) 447-5269 or by texting to Tip411.

TAKE THE LEAP:VOTE

Norwich city officials are urging people to cast a vote this week to name the historic Uncas Leap Heritage Area as a top “Great Places in America”. Their urging you to vote his week in the People’s Choice awards hosted by the American Planning Association. The Uncas Leap area is one of five finalists nationwide for the designation, and online voting will run through Friday, Nov. 2nd.

GRANT HELPING REVAMP NEIGHBORHOOD

A more than half a million dollar project in the area between Briggs and Huntington streets in New London is expected to provide a safer pedestrian path from Connecticut College to Hodges Square, including wider sidewalks and accommodations for bicyclists. Plans include roadside plantings and lighting. New London City Planner Sybil Tetteh said the plans call for additional striping for parking as well as a “traffic calming” element that might involve narrowing the roadway in places. Beautification efforts could also be added as money allows. Federal funding is being provided.