TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

BULGER DEAD, MURDER SUSPECTED

A prison union official says the death of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger is being investigated as a homicide. Justin Tarovisky is the executive vice president of The American Federation of Government Employees Local 420. He tells The Associated Press that Bulger would be the prison’s third homicide this year. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Bulger was found dead Tuesday morning in his Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, prison cell. He was 89. Authorities did not immediately release a cause of death. The FBI earlier said they were investigating. Bulger led a largely Irish mob that ran loan-sharking, gambling and drug rackets in the Boston area. He also served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang’s main rival.

GROTON ROAD COLLAPSE

A road closure in Groton due to a partial highway collapse. Town police say the western intersection of Hickory Drive and Hornbeam Road within a navy housing complex has been closed, and public works officials from the Navy will be repairing the collapse. No injuries or accidents reported. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

WARRANTS STILL SEALED

Arrest and search warrants in the Anthony Facchini case will remain sealed until at least November 28th. The former Norwich Free Academy assistant coach appeared briefly today in New London Superior Court, where the case was continued. Facchini is accused of having sexual relations with two students while he was a coach at the high school. He was fired from his job on July 12th. The state’s attorney’s office is requesting the warrants remain sealed as an investigation continues into whether NFA failed to adequately address the allegations against Facchini in a timely manner. An attorney representing one of the victims claims the school knew about the situation in April of last year, but didn’t do anything about it till this summer. NFA officials deny that.

NECCOG UNDER FIRE

Allegations of harassment and other improper behavior by members of the Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments are made by a former employee. An ex-animal services worker at the agency, Melissa Frink, claims, in a letter to NECCOG officials, the Dayville offices are run like a-quote-dictatorship with no accountability. She claims employee private health insurance information is routinely shared, employees are subject to harassment, and wage discrimination is practiced. She also says pornographic images and sexual conversations are shared in the office, and animal cruelty has occurred within the NECCOG animal shelter. Agency leaders say an investigation is underway with its attorneys.

NL POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING DOG

New London police are looking for a dog that fled the scene after being attacked by a pit bull. Police say a man and his leashed mastiff mix was walking this morning on Cape Ann Court around 7:30 AM when a pit bull jumped out of his fenced-in yard, and attacked the mastiff. The man walking his dog had a portion of a finger bit off, as he tried to separate the two animals. Police eventually used a taser to separate the dogs…The pit bull died on the scene, while the other dog remains missing. Contact New London police with any information.

NORWICH SERVICE SCHEDULED TO REMEMBER PITTSBURGH VICTIMS

An interfaith Community Service of Remembrance and Unity takes place in Norwich Thursday evening. The event will memorialize the victims of Saturday’s deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Members of the Norwich Area Clergy Association, and local elected officials will speak. People of all faiths are invited. It takes place at 7 PM at Beth Jacob Synagogue on New London Turnpike.

CANDIDATE’S MAILER LABELED ANTI-SEMITIC

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – A state Senate candidate in Connecticut is facing criticism after sending out a campaign mailer that includes a drawing depicting his Jewish opponent with cash in his hands and a maniacal look on his face. Steve Ginsburg, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of Connecticut, says the mailer from Republican Ed Charamut “suggests an age-old anti-Semitic trope” and Middletown state Rep. Matthew Lesser, the Democrat, says he finds it deeply upsetting. Charamut says the mailer is not hateful and is meant to draw a contrast between his own fiscal conservatism and Lesser. The two are vying for the state Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Paul Doyle. The ADL says the mailing comes amid a rise in reported anti-Semitic incidents, including Saturday’s shooting that left 11 people dead and six others wounded inside a Pittsburgh synagogue.



COMMISSIONERS LEAVING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s prison and public safety commissioners have told Gov. Dannel P. Malloy that they will be stepping down before the governor’s final term ends in January. Department of Correction Commissioner Scott Semple and Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Dora Schriro are among numerous Malloy appointees expected to leave their jobs, as traditionally is the case when a new administration takes over. Malloy did not seek a third term and his last day is Jan. 9. Semple told prison staff he will retire Jan. 1 after more than 30 years with the Correction Department, including nearly four years as commissioner. Schriro became public safety commissioner in 2014. She said she is going to stop and “take stock” before deciding her next move during a 25-year public safety career.

SHOOTER’S WRITINGS WILL BE RELEASED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials have no plans to appeal a court order to release disturbing writings and other belongings of the Newtown school shooter to the public. The state attorney general’s office released a statement Tuesday saying “no appeal is anticipated” of last week’s ruling by the state Supreme Court. But it remains unclear when the documents will be released because the case must return briefly to a lower court. Shooter Adam Lanza killed 20 first-graders, six educators and himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. The court case arose when state police rejected requests from The Hartford Courant and other media organizations for documents seized from Lanza’s home including violent stories he wrote. Lanza’s motives remain a mystery. Experts say the documents may help shed light on Lanza’s thinking.