TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

GOV RACE A DEAD HEAT

The race for governor is too close to call. A new Quinnipiac University poll released this morning has Democrat Ned Lamont with 47 percent of likely voters to Republican Bob Stefanowski’s 43 percent. Unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel gets seven percent support. Lamont had an eight point lead in a Q Poll earlier this month. Only four percent of Connecticut likely voters remain undecided. That and the poll’s margin or error make it a dead heat. Election Day is one week from today.

TORNADO CONFIRMED IN N STONINGTON

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in North Stonington yesterday morning. It hit just before eight. The tornado had winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour. State police reported that Route 184 was closed between Route 49 and Route 2 because of multiple trees down. Power was out to almost a third of North Stonington. Tornadoes also hit Fishers Island and Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

CONTROVERSIAL CHIEF LEAVING

The police chief in Westerly is leaving. A separation agreement, including severance pay, was approved by the town council on Monday to have Richard Silva’s tenure end following his shift on Wednesday. The local police union reacted to Silva being chosen for the job in 2016 over Westerly Police Captain Shawn Lacey by issuing several no-confidence statements, filing a number of grievances and calling for Silva to be fired.

PIPELINE A SUCCESS

Officials at Electric Boat say they’ve seen a 20 percent reduction in departures of first-year employees. They say it’s due to the Eastern CT Manufacturing Pipeline.

The pipeline, launched in 2016, has placed 1,100 people in jobs since its inception, 82 percent at Electric Boat and the remainder at other area manufacturers. The next steps are working with area high school students, and piloting a model of the pipeline for the health care industry. Congressman Joe Courtney feels that the pipeline has “transformed the lives” not only of millennials, but also of “folks who are in their 30s and 40s who probably never thought of welding or design work.”

JOB FAIR ATTRACTS 500

The Fall Job Fair at Mystic Marriott was held Monday. It attracted a steady stream of job seekers. It was hard to predict how many people would show up with unemployment down nationally and in Connecticut. While there were no lines out the door as occurred in tough economic times a decade or so ago, 300 people had been counted by lunchtime. The health care field was the biggest category of hiring at this job fair with ten companies promoting their career opportunities. Between 500 and 600 were expected to visit by the end of the event.

DIRTY WATER

The Mystic sewer treatment plant has been cited for a slew of violations including violating its permit, changing its method of operation without permission and discharging fecal coliform into the Mystic River. Stonington’s three sewer plants are run by Suez Water Technologies and Solutions of Paramus, N.J. It has a 20-year contract with the town that pays it about $2 million a year. That expires next year. The town then has a option to renew the contract for five years. The Dept of Energy and Environmental Protection conducted an inspection last August 9th and presented a list of deficiencies to be corrected. First Selectman Rob Simmons says all corrections have been completed to date with no cost to the town.

DUMP FEES MAY GO UP

Montville officials have agreed to look at proposed fee hikes at its transfer station and potentially hold a public informational session. Town council members acknowledge the town’s solid waste regulations haven’t been updated in about 30 years. In that time, fees have been relatively low, other than a $3 one-time-visit fee – with no caps on the number of bags residents can dump at any time. Proposed regulations would increase the one-time use fee to $15 with a limit of eight bags. Additionally, the annual transfer station sticker fee would increase from $55 to $80 in 2019-20, followed by $20 increases in each of the next two years. The $45 sticker fee for seniors would increase to $60 next year, followed by $10 increases each of the next two years.

DEFICIT SLICED IN HALF

The Norwich school’s budget deficit has been cut in half. Officials say it was achieved by shifting some salaries, restructuring grants, putting a freeze on expenses in several categories and receiving some voluntary cuts from contractors and vendors. The school board’s Budget Expenditure Committee reviewed the budget in detail on Monday. The full Board of Education is expecting a more detailed summary at its Nov. 13th meeting.The deficit is now at $2.3 million.