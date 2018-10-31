WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

RED SOX DUCK BOAT CELEBRATION

Members of the World Series champion Boston Red Sox took turns hoisting the trophy today, triggering deafening cheers from adoring fans. Hundreds of thousands of people lined a parade route Wednesday for a glimpse of their favorite players riding in the city’s iconic amphibious duck boats. Confetti rained down on the crowds, who screamed their approval and snapped selfies as the procession wound its way through downtown Boston. Players autographed balls and tossed them into the cheering throng. Security was tight along the route, which took the team past the site of the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. One person was arrested fro allegedly hitting someone with a can of beer The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Sunday’s Game 5 to win their fourth World Series title in 15 years.

GOP CANDIDATE SAYS DEMOCRATS ARE “REALLY BAD”

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) – A Republican state representative in Connecticut is calling Democrats “really bad people” after being verbally attacked on the campaign trail. Tolland Rep. Samuel Belsito Jr. told the Journal Inquirer that he and two women campaigning with him were verbally accosted Sunday at a coffee shop in town by a man he called “one of the rudest people I’ve ever met.” He said the man tore up their campaign sign and hurled profanities at them. The 76-year-old Belsito reported the incident to state police, who are investigating. He’s running for a third term against Democrat Pat Wilson Pheanious, of Ashford. Pheanious expressed sympathy for Belsito, but said his comment about Democrats being bad people was “ridiculous.” She said the man might not even be a Democrat, just someone upset with Belsito.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE APOLOGIZES FOR CAMPAIGN FLYER

A Republican candidate for state Senate in Connecticut has apologized for sending out a mailer that has been criticized for being anti-Semitic. Ed Charamut’s campaign staff posted a statement Wednesday on social media, saying the mailer had “unintended consequences.” It includes an image of his Democratic opponent, state Rep. Matthew Lesser, with cash in his hands and a maniacal look on his face. Lesser is Jewish.

Lesser says he’s not sure Charamut can do anything to lessen the hurt the mailer has caused to his family and the Jewish community. Charamut’s campaign says the mailer was intended to be a comment on Lesser’s policy record, not his “race, religion or any other personal characteristic.” The statement indicated Charamut plans to remain in the race.

NEW BASKETBALL COURT AT POLICE SUBSTATION

A new basketball court is now open at the New London police substation on Truman Street. Chief Peter Reichard says the city’s youth will be able to play witb police officers on the new surface, which has been painted in the green and gold colors of New London High School. A portion of a 50-thousand dollar grant from Yale-New Haven Health funded the project, which also included substation renovations that will make the building more accessible to host such events as after-school youth programs.