WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAN STABBED TO DEATH

One person is dead following a stabbing in Colchester. Police say a man was found near Renee Drive last night with a stab wound to the abdomen. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest was taken into custody. He’s identified as 38-year-old Elmar Baker, who lives at the scene of the crime. Baker has been charged with murder.

ONE LAST TIME

Last night’s hour-long debate between the three gubernatorial candidates was the last time they were scheduled to be on the same stage before Election Day. Most of the questions centered on budget deficits, taxes, and the economy. When asked what they would do to avert major financial problems in the state, such as dramatically cutting municipal aid, Democratic candidate Ned Lamont said je won’t raise income taxes but will reduce property taxes. Republican Bob Stefanowski says privatization of some state services, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, is a start toward reducing state spending. Unaffiliated candidate Oz Greibel says using the rainy day fund would be an option, as well as deferring payments to state pension and retirement funds. The debate was sponsored by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, and took place at the Foxwoods Resort Casino.

TEACHER RECORDED SPEAKING OF NOOSE

New London school officials are investigating a recorded audio circulating on social media, that reveals an unidentified New London High School history teacher discussing details of making a noose. The teacher is heard on the audio recording saying, “… it could decapitate you or you could strangle to death.” The school administration was made aware of the incident Tuesday when a student shared the audio recording. Administrators acted immediately and sent a message to parents. One board of education member said his first reaction was to call for the immediate firing of the teacher. He said he awaits further details of what occurred.

REP CONLEY UNDER FIRE

When Groton State Representative Christine Conley broke her leg, she apparently wasn’t breaking any rules by accepting a mileage allowance for work trips to Hartford even when she didn’t drive. She’s being criticized by some including her Republican opponent. John Scott says she took advantage of what they view as a loophole. Scott says he’ll seek to change the law. Others see no issue with Conley taking advantage of work benefits. Conley is running for re-election to the 40th District seat against Scott, who she beat two years ago.

POLICE GET K-9 Vest

A Rhode Island-based foundation that helps people meaningfully donate their money has given a bullet-resistant K-9 vest to the Groton Town police. The vest went to K-9 Saber, a 2-year-old that joined the force earlier this year. The foundation soon will hand out three more to police departments including Norwich. They hope to purchase more vests in the future and would consider paying for handlers to get trained on first aid for K-9s.