THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

COLCHESTER STABBING VICTIM A LOCAL ARTIST

The victim of a fatal stabbing this week in Colchester was a local artist whose painting of noted Norwich artist Ellis Ruley is currently on display at the Slater Memorial Museum in Norwich. The office of the chief state medical examiner says Jo-Jo Kolodnicki, Junior was killed Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a Renee Drive apartment complex. His death has been ruled a homicide. Kolodnicki was well-known in the Norwich arts community, and was also employed as a mail carrier in Downtown Norwich. His animated painting of Ruley is part of an exhibition on the African-American artist at Slater. 38-year old Elmar Baker of Colchester is being held on 1-million dollars bond in connection with the stabbing, and is due back in court November 19th.

ADOPT A REFUGEE FAMILY

Attendees at a Norwich Interfaith Service are given a homework assignment of sorts. More than 100 people, including many representatives of the local religious, political, and civic community, gather to remember the 11 people who died in a Saturday shooting inside a Pittsburgh synagogue. The event was held at the Beth Jacob Synagogue, where Rabbi Julius Rabinowitz said the local area should do more than just memorialize those who died in the shooting. He suggests it adopts a fully-vetted refugee family. Rabinowitz says memorials and monuments to the victims are okay, but doing a real act of love and kindness means much more. The service was sponsored by the Norwich Clergy Association.

COAST GUARD SAYS IT’S COOPERATING WITH PROBE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A spokesman for the Coast Guard Academy says it is fully cooperating with an investigation into its handling of complaints of racial discrimination.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General says it is looking into how the academy responds to such allegations. Academy spokesman David Santos says it is important for the school to examine policies and practices and take action to improve them where necessary. He said Thursday that the academy already has in place ways to address complaints that involve people outside the academy chain of command to ensure they are dealt with fairly.

TREE CONTRACTOR KILLED

State environmental conservation police are investigating the death of a tree contractor who was working around noontime today in the Natchaug State Forest near Pumpkin Hill Road in Chaplin. Officials say the 61-year old male was struck and killed by a tree, while clearing trees that had been damaged by gypsy moth defoliation. The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR HEALTH INSURANCE

Open enrollment is underway through Access Health CT. The health insurance exchange for the state under ObamaCare is renewing plans and getting people into new policies through December 15th. Access CEO James Michel says you can contact service reps via online, on phone or in person. In person help is available at seven locations, Monday thru Friday. Enrollment fairs will be held on Saturdays.

OBAMA CAMPAIGNING FOR LAMONT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Former President Barack Obama is giving a late pitch for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont, promising voters the Greenwich businessman will stand up for “Connecticut values.” Lamont’s campaign says the radio spot begins airing Thursday. It was provided to The Associated Press. Obama calls Lamont “the candidate who is going to bring real change to Hartford,” and the election the most important in state history. He lauds Lamont as someone who started a business, created jobs and supports education, lower health care costs, fair wages and equal pay for equal work. Obama says the election is about “standing up for Connecticut values, about standing up for what we believe in, about standing up to those who want to divide us.” Polling shows Lamont in a close race with Republican Bob Stefanowski.

ENSURING SECURE ELECTIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut election officials say steps have been taken to protect to the integrity of the vote next week. Democratic Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said Thursday her office has been working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, and the State Election Enforcement Commission to provide an additional layer of security to Connecticut’s election cybersecurity infrastructure. Besides 24-hour monitoring, she says risk and vulnerability testing has also been conducted to ensure “that our election systems are prepared for potential cyber-attacks.” Connecticut’s voting machines are not connected to the internet. Connecticut was informed it was among the 21 states targeted for possible hacking in 2016. Merrill is seeking re-election. She’s being challenged by former Fairfield First Selectman Susan Chapman.

GOOSE ARROW MYSTERY

If you know who may have shot a Canada goose in the area with an arrow, you may have some money awaiting you. The Connecticut Wildlife Rehabilitators Association is offering a 1-thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot the goose, which was last seen swimming a few days ago in Rock Lake at the Groton Sub Base. The arrow is protruding through the goose’s body, and is the type of arrow used in target practice. Log onto the association’s website if you have any information.