THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

BOAT CAPTAIN GUILTY

A New Jersey yacht captain accused of causing a fatal collision off the coast of Rhode Island has pleaded guilty. The Providence Journal reports 79-year-old Cooper Bacon, of Cape May, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Providence to seaman’s manslaughter in the death of 81-year-old Walter Krupinski, of Stonington. Prosecutors say Bacon wasn’t paying attention when he crashed into Krupinski’s fishing boat off Watch Hill in 2015, killing him.

ACCUSED KILLER ARRAIGNED

Bail is set at one-million-dollars for a Colchester man accused of committing a deadly stabbing. The victim was found with stab wounds to the chest after a fight at the Village Heights apartments Tuesday night. Elmar Baker of Colchester was arrested at the scene and is charged with murder. He was arraigned yesterday in Norwich Superior Court.

NOOSE TEACHER IDENTIFIED

The New London school district would not say if any action will be taken against high school history teacher Fred Driscoll, who’s detailed explanation of how to make a noose during a classroom discussion on cruel and unusual punishment is considered by some parents to be offensive and racially insensitive. More than 20 parents and students met with the school administration at the high school on Tuesday to decry what they heard in a recording of the incident. Tamara Lanier, vice president of the New London NAACP said some of the concern was of the racial overtones related to a discussion about lynching. Others took to Driscoll’s defense. One student who is an honor society member, considers Driscoll an excellent teacher. Driscoll declined comment under advice of his union attorney. Representatives from the union did not return messages requesting comment. The school district continues to investigate.

HERBST EYEING MALLOY

Tim Herbst, a former Republican gubernatorial candidate who now represents the group, Save Pachaug Forest, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Gov. Dannel Malloy, threatening legal action should his lame-duck administration try to close on the purchase of land for a controversial state police firing range in Griswold. Herbst said he suspects Malloy will make a move toward construction before leaving office on Jan. 9th.

CANDIDATES DELINQUENT

“The Day” has learned that 139th District Republican candidate Nick DeLucia and 46th District House GOP candidate Andrew Lockwood are delinquent in property taxes. DeLucia and his wife, also face civil action for delinquent bills in Norwich and Branford, their former hometown. Lockwood has delinquent real estate taxes on his house over the past two years. Lockwood made partial payments in February and June of this year. Lockwood says he lives on disability income. DeLucia said he has a tight budget. He said he and his wife pay taxes, which he said are very high in Norwich and are very high in Connecticut. DeLucia said it’s one of the reasons he’s running, because Connecticut needs to be affordable to everyone, not just a certain class.

MARGARITAVILLE TO BE MOTHBALLED

A popular stop in Uncasville is closings its doors. A WARN notice has been issued to 59 employees of Margaritaville at Mohegan Sun. There’s no word on the reason for the closure, but it’s expected to happen in January.