FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

BUSY CANDIDATES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s gubernatorial candidates are crisscrossing the state, appearing at rallies, diners and even on trains in advance of next week’s election. Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont is appearing Friday with a fellow Democrat, Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, at a discussion on economic opportunity in Hartford. Lamont is also scheduled to deliver remarks at a get out the vote rally in New Britain with the national presidents of the American Federation of Teachers and American Federation of State, County and Municipalities unions. His Republican rival, Madison businessman Bob Stefanowski, is continuing his “Rebuild Connecticut Road Tour,” stopping in Enfield, Litchfield, Torrington, Kent and New Haven. Petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel and his running mate have embarked on a four-day barnstorming tour. On Friday, they’re riding with MetroNorth commuters and making stops in New Haven and Bridgeport.

BROOKLYN BLACKMAILER PLEADS GUILTY

A Brooklyn man admits to operating an extensive computer hacking and blackmail operation. 25-year old Christopher Lamb will be sentenced January 11th to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday in Danielson Superior Court to 44 counts of promoting child pornography, and various computer crimes. State police say Lamb would hack into victims’ phones, social media accounts, and computer storage files to find sensitive photos and personal information. He would publicly release the photos, unless the victims, some of them underaged, agreed to send more compromising pictures. Lamb has been held on 125-thousand dollars bond since his March arrest.

NO GROTON PARADE

There’ll be no Groton Holiday Lights Parade this year. Organizers say a holiday kick-off celebration will instead take place at the town’s senior center on December 1st from 5 to 7:30 PM. The event will include a 5:30 PM arrival by fire truck of Santa Claus. Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Roberts says the change means people won’t have to stand outside for long periods of time in cold weather. She also says the number of parade spectators has been decreasing in recent years. She isn’t ruling out the parade’s return, though, sometime in the future. Meanwhile, Norwich officials say the traditional “Light Up City Hall ” festivities will take place Friday evening, December 7th. It’s the night the while holiday lights outlining the building’s exterior are turned on. Norwich’s Winterfest Parade takes place Saturday, December 1st.

BLOCK ISLAND QUARTER TO BE RELEASED

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) – The United States Mint will release a special quarter celebrating Rhode Island’s Block Island National Wildlife Refuge. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials will join mint officials for the ceremony on Nov. 15 in Charlestown. A coin forum has been planned for the day before at the Rhode Island National Wildlife Refuge. The Block Island quarter depicts a black-crowned night heron in mid-flight with the North Light in the background. The coin is part of the America the Beautiful Quarters program which started in 2010. Every year the mint releases five new quarters that depict national parks and other national sites.