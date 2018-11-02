FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

SACRED HEART POLL PUT STEFANOWSKI AHEAD

(WFSB) -A new Sacred Heart University-Heart Media Poll shows the Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski in the lead. This is the first time a poll has shown Stefanowski with an advantage over Democrat Ned Lamont. The new poll released on yesterday shows Stefanowski with 40 percent of likely voters saying they would vote for him. Lamont, polled at 37.6 percent. The last poll produced by Sacred Heart University showed Lamont with a 3.4 percentage point lead over Stefanowski. Unaffiliated Oz Griebel polled 9 percent, which is a 2 percentage increase from the last poll.

STEFANOWSKI SAY LIEBERMAN WILL BE AN ADVISOR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont’s former 2006 U.S. Senate rival is making a late appearance in 2018’s governor race. Republican Bob Stefanowski says former Sen. Joe Lieberman has agreed to be an adviser on his transition team, should he win Tuesday’s election. That’s prompted Lamont to tweet, “Gave it some thought… don’t think I’d ask Joe Lieberman to join my transition.”

Opposed to the Iraq war, Lamont defeated Lieberman in the Democratic Senate primary. He later lost the general election when Lieberman ran as an independent. Stefanowski is doubling down on efforts to pull Lieberman into the race, claiming Thursday that Lamont “refused to bury the hatchet” with his former opponent for the good of Connecticut.

Lieberman tells the Hartford Courant he’s not taking sides and would also help Lamont.

SCOTT CALLS LANDLORD – “SLUMLORD”

Scott, the republican candidate for the 40th District House seat is calling his landlord a “slumlord.” The landlord, the owner of the building at 15 Thames St. is suing its now-defunct former tenant Bailey Agencies, of whom Scott is principal. Scott is running against incumbent Democrat Rep. Christine Conley but, despite the timing of the lawsuit, he said it’s “not related to his campaign. Scott says he has been involved in ongoing negotiation for months. That it’s a private business matter, and nothing to do with politics. The property owner, Nineteen Thames Street Partnership, says Bailey Agencies breached the 10-year lease agreement signed on March 1, 2012, by not paying rent, or “certain utilities and common use charges,” for April 2018 or any month thereafter. The amount in demand in the complaint is greater than $15,000.

COUPLE INVOLVED IN STABBING

Norwich police responded to reports of a verbal argument on Fourth St in Greenville on Wednesday night that turned into a minor stabbing with a kitchen knife, a brief hospital visit and the throwing of blood onto a nurse and police officers. Queen Anderson and Justin Bleau were charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and risk of injury to a minor. Anderson was additionally charged with with second-degree assault. They were arraigned yesterday in Norwich Superior Court.

MONTVILLE-LEVESQUE

The Montville Board of Education and former Superintendent Brian Levesque have reached a resignation agreement by which Levesque will be paid one year’s salary of $194,271, along with a quarter of his accrued sick time totaling more than $38,000. Levesque agreed to voluntarily resign and not seek further employment with the district. He also agreed not to sue the Board of Education or any school officials, claim any costs or seek any damages related to his separation from employment.

CELL PHONE SALE GOES AWRY

A person walked into the New London Police Dept just before 7 o’clock last night complaining he went to meet up with an unknown female to sell her a cell phone. He said he was approached by two young males (one possibly black and one possibly Hispanic) who robbed him of the cell phone at gunpoint. He told police he then drew his firearm and fired (2) rounds at the two suspects who ran off. No one was reported being shot. Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department.

MEDICAL EXAMINER RULES COLCHESTER STABBING A HOMICIDE

An autopsy by the chief medical examiner has revealed “Jo-Jo” Kolodnicki Jr. a Norwich mail carrier, died of a stab wound to the torso that has been called a homocide. Police said Kolodnicki sustained wounds in a stabbing that occurred outside a Colchester apartment complex on Tuesday. Charged with the murder is 38-year-old Elmar Baker of Colchester. He’s being held on a $1 million bond and is due in court Nov 19th.

PROVIDENCE OFFICIALS CONSIDER REPEALING SMOKING BAN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Providence officials are considering repealing an ordinance that bans smoking in parts of the city’s downtown area. WPRI-TV reports Mayor Jorge Elorza and Democratic City Councilman Sam Zurier both support reversing the ban. Zurier says he was told the ban would be temporary. Elorza vetoed the ban last year, saying the ordinance would criminalize poverty and prove ineffective. The Providence City Council voted to override Elorza’s veto in order to pass the ordinance. The ban was backed by a group of businessmen led by former Mayor Joseph Paolino (pay-oh-LEE’-noh), a major downtown property owner. Supporters had said the ban was aimed at protecting the public from secondhand smoke. Paolino claims Elorza has asked police officers to not fine violators.