SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

THE LATEST: COAST GUARD ACADEMY COOPERATING WITH PROBE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A spokesman for the Coast Guard Academy says it is fully cooperating with an investigation into its handling of complaints of racial discrimination. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General says it is looking into how the academy responds to such allegations. Academy spokesman David Santos says it is important for the school to examine policies and practices and take action to improve them where necessary. He said Thursday that the academy already has in place ways to address complaints that involve people outside the academy chain of command to ensure they are dealt with fairly.

GOVERNOR CANDIDATES STUMPING AT DINERS, RALLIES AND TRAINS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s gubernatorial candidates are crisscrossing the state, appearing at rallies, diners and even on trains in advance of next week’s election.

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont is appearing Friday with a fellow Democrat, Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, at a discussion on economic opportunity in Hartford. Lamont is also scheduled to deliver remarks at a get out the vote rally in New Britain with the national presidents of the American Federation of Teachers and American Federation of State, County and Municipalities unions. His Republican rival, Madison businessman Bob Stefanowski, is continuing his “Rebuild Connecticut Road Tour,” stopping in Enfield, Litchfield, Torrington, Kent and New Haven. Petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel and his running mate have embarked on a four-day barnstorming tour. On Friday, they’re riding with Metro North commuters and making stops in New Haven and Bridgeport.

POLITICAL TOWN COMMITTEES FUNDING SCHOOL BUS RIDES TO CITY POLLS

The city of Norwich will provide bus transportation to four polling places Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. . They’ll be picking up from several senior housing complexes and other locations to polling places for those districts, a service funded by the two political town committees. The First Student, the city’s school bus company, had provided rides to the polls in past years for a fee, but this year, the fee is $276 per bus, so the registrars sought donations from the Democratic and Republican town committees. The two committees also provide direct rides to the polls upon request.

LGBTQ AND SUPPORTERS HOLD PEACEFUL PROTEST

Transgenders and LGBTQ community members and supporters held a peaceful protest last night at the St James Episcopal Church In New London. It was in response to the Trump administration’s recent push to define gender as a biological and unchangeable condition determined at birth, according to a Department of Health and Human Services memo obtained by the New York Times in October. Organizers and speakers said the memo represented a direct threat to trans individuals’ civil rights, inspiring a unified response from the trans community across the country. A report released in May by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University at San Bernardino showed hate crimes in the country’s 10 largest cities rose by 12 percent in 2017.The event was co-sponsored by OutCt of Southeastern Connecticut and the Party for Socialism and Liberation of Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT IS SEEING INCREASED VOTER REGISTRATION

2.16 million Connecticut residents are registered to vote and that’s an all-time high for the state, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Voters can still register now but only on Election Day, in person, at a designated location in their city or town. There are still plenty of eligible voters in Connecticut who still haven’t registered.

STONINGTON MAY CHANGE NAME OF MYSTIC RIVER BOATHOUSE PARK

(THE DAY) – Mystic River Boathouse Park Implementation Committee is going to consider on Monday, whether to change the name of the still to be built park to Stonington Boathouse Park. The change is under consideration due to a request because of possible confusion with the Mystic River Park on Cottrell Street located about a mile away. The town has received a letter from the Mystic River Park Committee that it was concerned about possible confusion and has asked the name be changed. It pointed out the possibility of rowing teams showing up at Mystic River Park looking to launch their shells.

US MINT TO RELEASE QUARTER CELEBRATING RHODE ISLAND PARK

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) – The United States Mint will release a special quarter celebrating Rhode Island’s Block Island National Wildlife Refuge. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials will join mint officials for the ceremony on Nov. 15 in Charlestown. A coin forum has been planned for the day before at the Rhode Island National Wildlife Refuge. The Block Island quarter depicts a black-crowned night heron in mid-flight with the North Light in the background. The coin is part of the America the Beautiful Quarters program which started in 2010. Every year the mint releases five new quarters that depict national parks and other national sites.