SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

ONE KILLED IN CRASH ON I-95 SOUTH IN RICHMOND, RI

A Massachusetts driver was killed and a passenger injured in a collision and rollover Friday night on southbound Interstate 95 in Richmond, the Rhode Island State Police reported. The Westerly Sun reports State Police Supt. Ann C. Assumpico said the driver, Igor Nadtochij, 49, of 89 of Franklin, Mass., was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his car, Kimora Hodge, 35, also of Franklin, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries. The police said the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. when the driver’s car went out of control about 3 miles north of Exit 3. The vehicle went off the road, re-entered the roadway and struck another car, then rolled over and caught fire, the police said. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the other car, identified as Frederick Steindler, 40, of New York City, was not injured, the police said.

CONNECTICUT BUDGET SURPLUS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s main spending account is still on track to have a surplus, but may be a little smaller than what Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget office is projecting. Democratic Comptroller Kevin Lembo says he projects the state’s general fund will have a $157.8 million surplus when the fiscal year ends June 30. Malloy’s Office of Policy and Management has estimated the fiscal year will end with a nearly $170 million surplus. A one-year budget is roughly $20 billion. Lembo, who is seeking re-election, says there’s a discrepancy with OPM because he believes disbursements relating to legal claims against the state could exceed what was budgeted. Lembo says revenue from certain state income tax payments continues to perform well, but suggests keeping an eye on stock market volatility over the coming months.

ELECTION 2018 – CONNECTICUT

With two days remaining until Election Day, the gubernatorial candidates are not wasting any time on the final weekend before the polls open. All three of the candidates had packed schedules today across Connecticut. Starting early and ending late, Democrat for governor, Ned Lamont stopped by a “Get Out the Vote” rally at a labor union in Hartford. By noon, unaffiliated candidate for governor, Oz Griebel went table to table greeting voters at Muddy Waters Café in New London. By dusk, Republican candidate for governor, Bob Stefanowski greeted the enthusiastic dinner crowd at Frankie’s in Waterbury.

TRUMP, MALLOY DOMINATE CONNECTICUT’S TIGHT GOVERNOR RACE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ned Lamont is hoping frustration with President Donald Trump will help carry him into Connecticut’s governor’s office, similar to how he nearly rode a wave of anger over the Iraq war into the U.S. Senate. But Republican Bob Stefanowski has an unpopular foil of his own in Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. While Stefanowski paints Lamont as a Malloy clone who will raise taxes, Lamont has portrayed Stefanowski as a Trump disciple who is a threat to Connecticut values. The approach may be working somewhat, given the tightness of the race. But many voters say they’re frustrated with the finger-pointing and lack of specifics. Petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel agrees, accusing both of avoiding how they’ll specifically address large unfunded pension liabilities and a projected $2 billion deficit next year.

KID GOVERNOR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — They are years away from reaching voting age but fifth-graders across Connecticut will have a say in an election of their own. Voting begins Monday and will run for a week in Connecticut’s Kid Governor contest. The civics program created by the Connecticut Democracy Center invites schools across the state to nominate candidates, who then design campaign materials focusing on a community issue important to them. Seven candidates move on to the statewide race that draws ballots from nearly 6,000 students. The winner has the opportunity to promote their platform on the group’s website and participate in programs around the state. Candidates this year have chosen platform topics including child poverty, limiting electronic use, recycling and children’s literacy.

RACE DRAWS 4,000 TO HONOR NEWTOWN TEACHER

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of runners are honoring the memory of a first-grade teacher killed in the 2012 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary school. The sixth annual Vicki Soto 5K in her hometown of Stratford raises money for a foundation that gives scholarships to aspiring educators. In 2013, about 500 runners took part, many wearing outfits adorned with Soto’s favorite animal, the pink flamingo. Last year’s race had more than 4,000 runners and walkers and a similar number is expected on Saturday. With the proceeds, the Soto family has given out more than $90,000 in scholarships. The Sotos also have established a literacy campaign at the local library that involves such things as after-school tutoring, and the creation of mentor-based learning programs.

HEALTHSOURCE RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Open enrollment has begun on Rhode Island’s health insurance exchange. Thursday was the first day for individuals and families to purchase health insurance coverage for 2019. Residents who need coverage starting Jan. 1 must pick a plan and pay through HealthSource RI by Dec. 23. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed encouraged Rhode Islanders to understand their options and select a plan that fits their needs. The Rhode Island Democrat says access to preventive care helps reduce overall medical costs for individuals and communities, so it’s in everyone’s interest to ensure that all Americans have affordable, reliable coverage. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo held an event to kick off open enrollment and reaffirm her commitment to the Affordable Care Act. HealthSource RI says nearly half of enrollees pay less than $100 per month.