MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

STEFANOWSKI WANTS VOTER CHALLENGERS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Republican candidate for governor has asked several Connecticut communities to have voter challengers in the polls on Election Day.

Kendall Marr, a spokesman for Madison businessman Bob Stefanowski, said Monday the campaign wants to ensure “all those eligible to vote are able to cast a ballot on Election Day.” Meriden and Waterbury are among the communities where the request has been made. State Democrats and a government watchdog group are raising concerns, saying it appears to be an attempt to intimidate voters. Cheri Quickmire, executive director of Common Cause of Connecticut, says the challengers are not necessary, calling it “a desperate act” by Stefanowski. Marr denies the campaign is trying to suppress voter turnout. Challenges to a voter’s eligibility are rare in Connecticut. They are made under oath.

GREIBEL NOT QUITTING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel is rejecting a request from organizations supporting abortion rights and stronger gun laws to withdraw from Connecticut’s close governor’s race. The organizations, which describe themselves as politically progressive, want Griebel to endorse Democrat Ned Lamont. Griebel’s campaign issued a tweet Monday saying the former Hartford business advocate and banker was campaigning with his running mate, attorney and gun control advocate Monte Frank, to “win tomorrow’s election.” The campaign says, “if you care about women’s issues and reducing gun violence, Oz and Monte are the best choice.” Ten groups and four individuals have signed the letter to Griebel, saying there’s “no clear pathway for your victory” and predicting he’ll pull votes from Lamont and ultimately help Republican Bob Stefanowski, who’s been endorsed by pro-gun rights groups.

BRADLEY BACK TO NORMAL

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) – Officials at Bradley International Airport say an early morning power outage that left travelers stranded in the dark has been fully restored. An airport spokeswoman said in a statement just after 8 a.m. Monday that power was restored. Power was on and off since about 3 a.m. At 7:30 a.m., the airport said in a tweet that TSA screening had fully resumed and passengers were being processed.

The airport tweeted around 5 a.m. that the main source of power was out and that Terminal A was operating on backup power. Power was restored shortly after but around 6 a.m., officials tweeted again that the airport lost power. Travelers are still encouraged to check with their airlines regarding the status of their flights. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

LOTS OF PAPA GINO’S AND D’ANGELO’S LOCATIONS CLOSED

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) – The company that owns the Papa Gino’s pizza parlor and D’Angelo sandwich shop chains has confirmed it has closed about 95 locations throughout New England, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and reached an agreement to sell the business. The announcement Monday by Dedham-based PGHC Holdings Inc. came a day after many employees showed up for work Sunday to find the restaurants closed without explanation. PGHC in a statement said it had reached an “agreement in principle” to sell to Wynnchurch Capital. Terms weren’t disclosed. The restaurants that closed were described as “under-performing” and the company said 178 Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo locations remain open, including the Papa Gino’s at the East Brook Mall in Mansfield. The company says the proposed sale would strengthen its financial resources, allow for the remodeling and modernization of 141 company-owned restaurants and allow for new locations.

HERBALIST’S WIDOWER FIGHTING EVICTION

COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) – The widower of a renowned herbalist is fighting efforts to evict him from her once-acclaimed farm in Coventry on allegations he has let the property fall into disrepair, flouted court orders to allow inspections and owes back taxes. A lawyer overseeing the estate of the late Adelma Grenier Simmons is seeking to have 81-year-old Edward Cook removed from the 62-acre Caprilands Herb Farm. An eviction hearing is set for Friday in Vernon Superior Court. Simmons and Cook were married for about four years when she died in 1997 at age 93. She was credited with helping popularize the use of herbs in American cooking and published more than 50 books and pamphlets.

Cook says in court documents that he is the owner of the farm and cannot be evicted.

STABBING VICTIM I.D. OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED

State police have officially confirmed the victim of a fatal stabbing last week in Colchester was a local artist whose painting of noted Norwich artist Ellis Ruley is currently on display at the Slater Memorial Museum in Norwich. Jo-Jo Kolodnicki, Junior was killed Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a Renee Drive apartment complex. His death has been ruled a homicide. Kolodnicki was well-known in the Norwich arts community, and was also employed as a mail carrier in Downtown Norwich. His animated painting of Ruley is part of an exhibition on the African-American artist at Slater. 38-year old Elmar Baker of Colchester is being held on 1-million dollars bond in connection with the stabbing, and is due back in court November 19th.

TWO N.L. TEENS CHARGED

New London police have charged two juveniles in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery. Police say a 15-year old male is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint near the Wendy’s restaurant on Colman Street October 28th. Police say the robbery, in which the suspect was one of three juveniles involved, didn’t appear to be random. Police have not said what was stolen. Meanwhile, a 14-year old girl has been charged in connection with a Thursday attempted robbery near the intersection of Boulder Drive and Jefferson Avenue. The victim was attempting to sell his cellphone, when he scared off two males trying to rob him at gunpoint, when he pulled out his own gun. The female has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.