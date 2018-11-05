MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

HISTORY TEACHER PUT ON LEAVE

A New London High School history teacher who is alleged to have made racially insensitive comments in his classroom, talking about noose tying, has been placed on paid leave while an independent investigator looks into those allegations. Teacher Fred Driscoll declined comment last week under advice of his union attorney. A tenured social studies teacher, will begin teaching the high school’s government and history classes on a temporary basis beginning Wednesday.

SLUM APARTMENTS STRETCHING STAFFS THIN

Recent apartment condemnations has kept Norwich building, housing, and health inspectors busy. It’s also kept Human Services staff scrambling to help find housing for dozens of displaced tenants. The situation has some city officials questioning whether the city should reinstate a mandatory rental inspection program. It was eliminated back in 2004 due to staffing and budget reasons. The program called for apartment inspections at least every five years or upon becoming vacant.

BUTLER REELECTED

Rodney Butler has won a fourth three-year term as chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council. Butler won a sixth term on the seven-member council and then was re-elected chairman in a separate vote. Butler chairs the board of directors of the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut and serves on the board of trustees of Roger Williams University and the board of directors of Mystic Aquarium.

PRESERVED LAND CELEBRATED

Residents came out by the dozens to cel­e­brate the open­ing of Lyme’s new­est piece of pre­served land. Almost 11 acres of for­est space located among brooks, streams and a beaver pond, known as the Thach Pre­serve were celebrated. Town of­fi­cials have deemed the pre­serve as an­other “puz­zle piece” to Lyme’s 12,000-plus acres of pre­served space, more than half of the town’s land mass.

HOMELESS PREVENTION GROUP GOING SOCIAL

“Always Home”, formerly known as Mystic Area Shelter and Hospitality, is a 20-year-old organization, working to prevent family homelessness. In fiscal year 2018, they served 231 families in housing crisis. They’ve launched a social media campaign designed to raise awareness about family homelessness. The month-long campaign will coincide with National Hunger and Homelessness Week which this year is Nov. 10th – 18th.