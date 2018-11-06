TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

LOTS OF VOTERS VOTING

REPORTS FROM VARIOUS LOCAL CITIES AND TOWNS REPORT STRONG VOTER TURNOUT THIS ELECTION DAY. LATEST NUMBERS FROM THE SECRETARY OF THE STATE’S OFFICE FROM EARLY THIS AFTERNOON SHOW 22-PERCENT TURNOUT, BUT NORWICH IS REPORTING AROUND 40-PERCENT TURNOUT, GROTON AND MONTVILLE MORE THAN 30-PERCENT. VOTER REGISTRARS IN MANY MUNICIPALITIES ARE REPORTING HEAVIER THAN NORMAL TURNOUT FOR A MID-TERM ELECTION. NO MAJOR VOTING PROBLEMS BEING RECORDED.. A TIGHT GUBERNATORIAL RACE, AS WELL AS STRONG OPINIONS REGARDING PRESIDENT TRUMP, ARE SEEN AS THE REASONS BEHIND THE STRONG VOTER PARTICIPATION. POLLS ARE OPEN UNTIL 8 PM.

GRISWOLD PLEA IN SEXUAL MOLESTATION CASE

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A 24-year-old Griswold man has been charged with sexually molesting two young girls whose families he knows. Jacob Rhoades pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. State police received complaints from the parents of the two alleged victims who are now both 10 years old. Investigators say Rhoades kissed a girl he babysat multiple times in exchange for candy. Police say he molested a second girl multiple times and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. Rhoades denied the charges when interviewed by police. He asked a judge Monday for time to hire an attorney and was freed on $50,000 bond. Rhoades formerly worked at the Griswold Youth Center.

TRIAL DELAYED

It’s taking longer than expected to get a jury together in the assault case of a former Norwich man. So far, only two jurors have been picked, so prosecutors will now begin presenting evidence on November 13th in New London Superior Court against 37-year old Kristopher Prudhomme. He’s accused of choking his roommate in October 2016, causing him to be in a medically-induced coma for several days, and requiring the amputation of his legs. The trial is expected to last about three weeks. A total of six jurors and two alternates is being sought. Prudhomme is out on 250-thousand dollars bond.

FIRE TRUCK BIDS OPENED

Norwich officials have opened bids the city has received from companies interested in supplying new fire trucks.. Voters last November approved more than 3-point-2 million dollars in bonding for five new firetrucks for the volunteer fire departments. Six companies have submitted bids. with one of them, North Haven-based New England Fire Equipment and Apparatus, bidding on all five trucks. City Manager John Salamone says the new equipment will, most likely, not come on-line for another year as the trucks have to meet certain specifications.