TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

GROUP: FIRE DRISCOLL

The group Hearing Youth Voices, a local youth activist group in New London, has launched an initiative it hopes will lead to the dismissal of school teacher Fred Driscoll. Driscoll is a social studies teacher who’s been placed on paid leave because of what some have called an insensitive description of the proper way to make a noose. It happened in his Advanced Placement Government class at New London High School. Hearing Youth Voices has set up a system to accept complaints about Driscoll on its website and plans to pass on the complaints to the school district. One former student now attending college, was in Driscoll’s class and described Driscoll as someone with “no filter.”

EB MAKES OFFERS ON HOUSES

Electric Boat wants to address the concerns of neighboring homeowners who will be most impacted by its shipyard expansion plans by offering to buy 11 homes on Eastern Point Road. EB representatives met with homeowners and made the offers last week. Some Eastern Point homeowners are unhappy with the company’s plans to spend $850 million to improve and expand its Groton shipyard to keep up with the increased demand for submarines. Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and extend to 2023.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOURISM

A heritage development expert told the Norwich City Council Monday night that Norwich has all the ingredients to become a thriving center of heritage tourism. Consultant Elaine Carmichael said Norwich should take advantage of it by creating a unifying identity and promoting it with a coordinated marketing effort so it becomes part of the city’s economic development effort. Carmichael said residents must be part of the process, because residents must feel that the city’s brand identity is true and something they can be proud of.

MILLSTONE 2 TURNED OFF

Millstone Power Station Unit 2 was taken out of service on Sunday after it was found that detectors placed in the reactor core to measure and map power levels were not working properly. A refueling and maintenance outage, in which all of the plant’s in-core detectors were replaced, was recently completed. As of mid-Monday afternoon, the unit remained “in a safe, shutdown condition.” Nuclear Regulatory Commission resident inspectors will follow up on Dominion Energy’s troubleshooting efforts and repairs, and will monitor plans to restart the unit.

COPING WITH CHILDHOOD STRESS

Author Jeanine Fitzgerald, spoke at a forum at Fitch High School yesterday about how to help children cope with stress. She told those in attendance that “children haven’t changed, but childhood has.” Fitzgerald said patterns show there is an increase in narcissism and peer cruelty with a decrease in empathy. She noted cyberbullying statistics hada threefold increase in 2014. Fitzgerald is the author of “The Dance of Interaction: A Guide to Managing Children’s Challenging Behaviors.” She was the keynote speaker at “Healthy Development: A Summit on Infant, Child, and Adolescent Mental Health.”

NEW VP AT FOXWOODS

Foxwoods Resort Casino has a new vice president of brand marketing and digital communications. She is Anika Howard, who has almost two decades of gaming experience and expertise in digital and mobile product marketing, brand communications and sports betting. Howard joins Foxwoods after a six-year stint at IGT, where she was responsible for launching iLottery for the Illinois State Lottery and the Georgia Lottery.