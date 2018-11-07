WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

LAMONT WINS, STEFANOWSKI CONCEDES

Connecticut’s next governor is Democrat Ned Lamont. Voting tallies early this morning from New Haven, Hartford, and Bridgeport give him the win, in which he and Republican Bob Stefanowski kept swapping the lead till the wee hours of the morning. Stefanowski called Lamont to concede, then spoke to reporters. He says he’s dropping a legal injunction he had been seeking against the election results. Stefanowski’s campaign had voiced concern about possible illegal same-day voter registrations in Mansfield and New Haven. The Republican says, though, any possible discrepancy wouldn’t affect the final outcome. Meanwhile, the Governor-elect addressed supporters in Hartford, saying he’ll be seeking advice from a lot of people, in how to get Connecticut’s economy moving amid projected budget deficits. Lamont says he believes in Connecticut’s future, and is honored to be elected its Governor.

MALLOY LIKES ELECTION RESULTS

Governor Dannel Malloy says he’s pleased with the results of Tuesday’s voting, saying the election of Democrats in the state for Governor, Congress, and most state legislative seats, shows Connecticut is showing its opposition to Trump Administration policies. Malloy says contrary to what some people may think, Connecticut has a bright future. Malloy was blunt in describing the campaign strategy of failed Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bob Stefanowski as-quote-stupid. He says it makes no sense to focus your campaign message against a sitting governor who’s not seeking re-election, while the other side is running against a supporter of an unpopular President.

BURGER KING AGREEMENT

An agreement has been reached between the developer of a Norwichtown Burger King restaurant and the Norwich Historical Society. The deal calls for the developer to enhance the buffer between the Town Street restaurant and the city’s colonial cemetery. The developer has also agreed to donate additional plantings to be used as a buffer between the cemetery and other Town Street businesses. In return, the Historical group will drop any plans to appeal the local city planning approval which was needed for the restaurant. The two groups will meet next week to discuss the terms of the new enhanced buffer.

UNCAS LEAP IS THIRD

Norwich’s Uncas Leap comes in third in the American Planning Association’s “Great Place in America” People’s Choice Award competition. Area residents had been asked to vote in the on-line contest, which was won by the Riverwalk in Tampa, Florida. City Planner Deanna Rhodes nominated the Norwich site for the award.