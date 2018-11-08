THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SHUT UP THE PEQUOTS

At­tor­neys for the Depart­ment of the In­te­rior, in a new court fil­ing, argue that a fed­eral judge should deny the Mashan­tucket Pe­quot Tribe’s bid to keep lit­i­gat­ing over the depart­ment’s fail­ure to grant an ap­proval that would en­able the East Wind­sor casino project to move for­ward. The tribe and the state of Con­necti­cut argue that In­te­rior “buck­led un­der un­due po­lit­i­cal pres­sure” ap­plied by Ne­vada law­mak­ers and the White House on be­half of MGM Re­sorts In­ter­na­tional. MGM Re­sorts, which opened a nearly a bil­lion dollar re­sort casino in Spring­field, Mass., in Au­gust, is seeking to block the East Wind­sor project.

SECOND GOOSE SHOT

State reg­u­la­tors are in­ves­ti­gat­ing another al­leged bow and arrow goose shoot­ing. The belief is that it was car­ried out by a Lyme-Old Lyme High School se­nior dur­ing an archery les­son in gym class in October. Depart­ment of En­ergy and En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion spokesman Chris Colibee con­firmed DEEP is in­ves­ti­gat­ing but could not pro­vide fur­ther de­tails. An email sent to the Con­necti­cut Wildlife Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tors As­so­ci­a­tion from a class­mate who wit­nessed the in­ci­dent, says a stu­dent shot at a flock of geese while the gym teacher wasn’t look­ing.

THREAT NOT CREDIBLE

Norwich School Superintendent Abby Dolliver has requested increased police presence at Kelly Middle School today. It’s because of an investigation into what she described as “no credible threat” of violence by a student on Monday. Dolliver sent a message to parents and staff Tuesday night, saying police investigated a rumor of “a threat of violence to take place at Kelly this week.” Dolliver said rumors about the threat appeared on social media. Dolliver and Principal Sheri Tanner greeted arriving students and parents Wednesday morning. A few parents chose to keep their children home but Dolliver said attendance was about normal on Wednesday.

KIDS TO BE TRIED AS ADULTS

A 15-year-old male from Nor­wich and a 17-year-old male from New Lon­don, involved in unrelated incidents, will be tried as adults in New Lon­don Su­pe­rior Court. Fifteen-year-old Miguel Ne­gron of Nor­wich, is ac­cused of us­ing a but­ter­fly knife to stab three peo­ple at the Tanger Out­lets on Oct. 20th. Ado­nis Smith, 17, of New Lon­don, is charged with car­ry­ing a pis­tol with­out a per­mit and dis­tribut­ing a con­trolled sub­stance. Negron faces decades in prison if con­victed and given the max­i­mum sen­tence.

MAN LIED ABOUT PERFORMING COMMUNITY SERVICE

State Police responded to a call from an employee who verifies defendants’ community service, telling them they could account for only ten of the 90 hours submitted by 35-year-old Joshua Menard of Groton. Menard said he volunteered at the Goodwill in Groton but a Goodwill supervisor said he never worked there. Menard turned himself in to police and has been charged with second-degree forgery, a Class D felony. He was released on a $1,500 bond and is next due in court Nov. 30th.