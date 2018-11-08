THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SHUT UP THE PEQUOTS
Attorneys for the Department of the Interior, in a new court filing, argue that a federal judge should deny the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe’s bid to keep litigating over the department’s failure to grant an approval that would enable the East Windsor casino project to move forward. The tribe and the state of Connecticut argue that Interior “buckled under undue political pressure” applied by Nevada lawmakers and the White House on behalf of MGM Resorts International. MGM Resorts, which opened a nearly a billion dollar resort casino in Springfield, Mass., in August, is seeking to block the East Windsor project.
SECOND GOOSE SHOT
State regulators are investigating another alleged bow and arrow goose shooting. The belief is that it was carried out by a Lyme-Old Lyme High School senior during an archery lesson in gym class in October. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman Chris Colibee confirmed DEEP is investigating but could not provide further details. An email sent to the Connecticut Wildlife Rehabilitators Association from a classmate who witnessed the incident, says a student shot at a flock of geese while the gym teacher wasn’t looking.
THREAT NOT CREDIBLE
Norwich School Superintendent Abby Dolliver has requested increased police presence at Kelly Middle School today. It’s because of an investigation into what she described as “no credible threat” of violence by a student on Monday. Dolliver sent a message to parents and staff Tuesday night, saying police investigated a rumor of “a threat of violence to take place at Kelly this week.” Dolliver said rumors about the threat appeared on social media. Dolliver and Principal Sheri Tanner greeted arriving students and parents Wednesday morning. A few parents chose to keep their children home but Dolliver said attendance was about normal on Wednesday.
KIDS TO BE TRIED AS ADULTS
A 15-year-old male from Norwich and a 17-year-old male from New London, involved in unrelated incidents, will be tried as adults in New London Superior Court. Fifteen-year-old Miguel Negron of Norwich, is accused of using a butterfly knife to stab three people at the Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20th. Adonis Smith, 17, of New London, is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and distributing a controlled substance. Negron faces decades in prison if convicted and given the maximum sentence.
MAN LIED ABOUT PERFORMING COMMUNITY SERVICE
State Police responded to a call from an employee who verifies defendants’ community service, telling them they could account for only ten of the 90 hours submitted by 35-year-old Joshua Menard of Groton. Menard said he volunteered at the Goodwill in Groton but a Goodwill supervisor said he never worked there. Menard turned himself in to police and has been charged with second-degree forgery, a Class D felony. He was released on a $1,500 bond and is next due in court Nov. 30th.