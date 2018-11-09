FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

GUBERNATORIAL TRANSITION LEADERS ANNOUNCED

Ned Lamont, Connecticut’s governor-elect, has named leaders of a transition team he says will focus heavily on the state budget and economic development. The Democrat appeared with his team outside the state Capitol on Thursday, shortly after having lunch with outgoing Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and their wives at the governor’s residence in Hartford. Lamont says Malloy has “done a lot of thinking about transition,” crediting him with requiring each commissioner to provide an outline of their respective agency’s priorities and recommendations for the future. Lamont’s transition team includes Democratic Attorney General George Jepsen, Democratic Rep. Toni Walker of New Haven, Eastern Connecticut State University President Elsa Nunez and former investment firm COO Garrett Moran. Ryan Drajewicz, a senior management associate at Bridgewater Associates, will be the team’s executive director.

LEGISLATIVE LEADERS TO STAY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The leadership of the Connecticut General Assembly will be familiar next year. All top Democratic and Republican leaders are expected to hold the same positions when the new legislative session begins in January. Senate Democrats on Thursday unanimously re-elected Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney of New Haven and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk to lead their caucus. Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter of Hartford are expected keep their same leadership roles as well. Aresimowicz, however, faces a recount in his close race for re-election. Initial results show he leads his Republican challenger Michael Gagliardi by 37 votes. Republicans are again backing House Minority Leader Themis Klarides and Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano as their leaders.

ANOTHER NL JUVENILE ARREST

A third juvenile has been arrested by New London police for his alleged involvement in a robbery and attempted robbery. The 17-year old is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint near the Colman Street Wendy’s restaurant on October 28th, and for trying to rob a man at gunpoint at the corner of Boulder Drive and Jefferson Avenue November 1st. A 14-year old girl has also been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery, and a 15-year old male has been charged in connection with the Colman Street incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact New London police.

CONDEMNED CHURCH ON THE MARKET

VERNON, Conn. (AP) – A vacant and condemned Connecticut church that has become a frequent target of vandals is now up for sale. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich took over the former Sacred Heart Church property in Vernon late last year after a merger of Sacred Heart and St. Bernard in Rockville. The diocese is now seeking to sell the church, rectory and community center attached to the property. Diocese spokesman Wayne Gignac says the diocese is also seeking bids to demolish the property. The Vernon Town Clerk’s office says the church hasn’t been in use since 1997 and has become a frequent target for vandals and trespassers. Vernon resident Sherrin Roch calls the property an eyesore and says “it’s very unpleasant to have in the neighborhood.”