FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

NL PART OF SESSIONS PROTEST

More than 100 people demonstrated at Parade Plaza in New London Thursday evening, calling for the protection of Robert Mueller’s investigation into foreign interference in the 2016 election. It was one of hundreds of demonstrations planned across the country in response to the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions said President Trump requested for him to resign. Sessions had recused himself from the Mueller investigation, which angered Trump.

ACADEMY LACKS TRANSPARENCY

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney says the Coast Guard has not fully complied with requests to provide documents related to allegations of bullying and harassment at the academy in New London, including results of any investigations and the terms of any settlements reached. Materials from at least one of the allegations have not been provided to the lawmakers, and the documents that the Coast Guard has provided “contain extensive and inappropriate redactions.” A spokesman for the Coast Guard said they had received the letter and are “working to address the questions and concerns.” Courtney said that he and his colleagues want to review all the documents before discussing the issues with academy officials.

REHAB SERVICE WANTS BANK STREET BUILDINGS

A-Cure LLC , a state-credentialed organization that provides addiction outreach services and operates several sober homes in Eastern Connecticut wants to use two vacant New London storefronts on Bank St. for daytime administrative and rehabilitation services. Director Terri Keaton said her staff is growing and the need for service is on the rise, as evidenced by the ongoing opioid crisis. She said the move will allow its emergency response staff to work in the overnight hours in a program called The Bridge. Sixty percent of the people dying (of drug overdoses) die in the middle of the night. Keaton says the population they’re serving are not on a 9-to-5 schedule. Keaton said it also could help ease the strain on emergency responders.

CONSORTIUM LAUNCHED

The Naval & Maritime Consortium previously known as the Connecticut Undersea Supply Chain Consortium, was launched last evening at the University of Connecticut at Avery Point. Many elected officials, officials from higher education and economic development were on hand. The consortium will “maintain ground-floor knowledge of offshore wind,” help businesses navigate contractor requirements, and work with higher education institutions and the Eastern CT Workforce Investment Board “to create training programs tailored to needs.”

FITCH HONORING HERO ALUM

Fitch High School students are honoring a young man who once walked the halls of Fitch and later gave his life in service to the country. The reason they say is to show that he has not been forgotten. Marine Lance Cpl. William Hart, a 1981 graduate of Fitch High School died in the bombing of the Marine Corps barracks in Oct. 1983, in Beirut, Lebanon. Students will honor Hart during the Veterans Day Ceremony this morning at the high school.