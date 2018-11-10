SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

CMEEC TOP LEADERS OUSTED IN WAKE OF FEDERAL INDICTMENTS

Federal indictments on several public corruption charges have led to CEO Drew Rankin and chief financial officer Edward Pryor of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative being placed on unpaid administrative leave along with Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda being removed from the cooperative board of directors Friday. The CMEEC board of directors announced the decision following an emergency meeting on Thursday. The moves come after several Norwich city officials and state Sen. Heather Somers publicly called for Rankin, Pryor and Bilda to be removed from leadership positions in the wake of the indictments.

LAMONT TALKS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN EASTERN CONNECTICUT

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – Fresh off his election victory, Governor-elect Ned Lamont is focusing on economic development in eastern Connecticut. The Democrat and his running mate, Susan Bysiewicz (BY’-suh-wits), met privately Friday in New London with a bipartisan group of legislators, municipal officials and representatives of area colleges, businesses, and nonprofit agencies. Lamont says he wants to visit different parts of Connecticut, like New London County, where “we have some positive energy.” He’s says he wants state government to help, not hinder the “positive momentum” he sees happening in the region. Lamont cites ongoing improvements to the state pier in New London to help accommodate a burgeoning off-shore wind industry, as well as new hiring at nearby Electric Boat Shipyard. Republican state Sen. Heather Somers of Groton says she felt Lamont “embraced” her suggestions.

CONNECTICUT LEGISLATIVE LEADERS EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNCHANGED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The leadership of the Connecticut General Assembly will be familiar next year. All top Democratic and Republican leaders are expected to hold the same positions when the new legislative session begins in January. Senate Democrats on Thursday unanimously re-elected Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney of New Haven and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk to lead their caucus. Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) of Berlin and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter of Hartford are expected keep their same leadership roles as well. Aresimowicz, however, faces a recount in his close race for re-election. Initial results show he leads his Republican challenger Michael Gagliardi by 37 votes.

Republicans are again backing House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM’-his KLEHR’-ih-dehs) and Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano as their leaders.

NEW LONDON TEACHER APPLIES FOR DUI COURT PROGRAM

A New London High School teacher and wrestling coach has applied for a special program for first-time offenders that could lead to the dismissal of charges received with a drunken driving incident on October 27th, and an attempted assault on a police officer. Michael Gorton Jr. of Waterford was due to appear Friday in New London Superior Court to answer to charges. No plea was entered in the case and the court file was sealed after making an application for the Accelerated Rehabilitation program. Gorton is due to appear Dec. 14th in New London Superior Court.

OCEAN BEACH STRUCTURE APPROVED

New London – The state Historic Preservation Council has approved the inclusion of the Gam building at Ocean Beach Park on the State Register of Historic Places. The Gam was completed in 1940 as part of the plan to create a public park in the aftermath of the hurricane of 1938. There are similarities between Ocean Beach and Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, N.Y., the latter having been used as a model for Ocean Beach. The state register makes the owners of listed properties eligible to apply for state restoration funds and does not restrict the rights of the owner’s to use or develop the property, according to the State Historic Preservation Office.

MONTVILLE REVISITS PROPOSED TRANSFER STATION FEE HIKES

The Montville Town Council has tabled a decision on overhauling the town’s solid waste regulations. They’ve lowered proposed transfer station fee hikes for seniors that could go into effect next year. Officials say the new fee for seniors likely will be $55 followed by $10 increases in 2020 and 2021. For all other transfer station users, officials are proposing to increase sticker fees from $55 to $80 in 2019, followed by $20 increases in each of the next two years. The proposed changes will establish tighter guidelines for what counted as disposable waste and established caps on the number of bags visitors can dump.