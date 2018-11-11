SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

5 INJURED IN CRASH OF BUS CARRYING PRINCETON STUDENTS

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a coach bus carrying Princeton University students heading to a football game at Yale has crashed into a building in Connecticut, sending four of them to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say the bus driver was also injured in Saturday’s crash in West Haven. Yale New Haven Hospital says the students are in good condition and the driver is in fair condition. Princeton said in a statement that the students were taken to the hospital “as a precaution.” The students who weren’t injured were put on another bus to the game. Police say they believe the driver lost control because of a brake issue.

PROFESSOR ON LEAVE FOR GIVING NAZI SALUTE

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a community college professor in Connecticut has been placed on leave after faculty members reported that he gave a Nazi salute during a meeting. A spokesman for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system tells The Hartford Courant that Housatonic Community College Professor Charles Meyrick has been placed on paid leave, pending the outcome of an investigation. Faculty members say during a recent meeting led by a CSCU administrator, Meyrick became agitated over efforts to eventually consolidate all 12 community colleges into a single statewide college. They say Meyrick held his arm in a prolonged Nazi salute and stopped after campus police were called. Mark Ojakian, president of the CSCU system, said reports of Meyrick’s outburst are “appalling and unacceptable.” Meyrick declined to comment when reached at home Saturday.

ANTI-VIOLENCE COALITION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Several community groups in Hartford have banded together to fight violence in the capital city. The Hartford Community Safety Coalition is planning a wide range of initiatives for the next year aimed at reducing gun violence, raising awareness and addressing trauma. The coalition has scheduled a community safety fair for Nov. 17 to kick off the group’s efforts. Advocates say there have been more than 600 shootings in the city since 2013. City police report there have been more than 120 shooting incidents this year, surpassing last year’s total of 115. There also were 18 murders through the end of October, compared with 25 in 2017. Groups in the coalition include COMPASS Youth Collaborative, Hartford Communities That Care, United Against Violence, Peace Center of Connecticut and the Wilson-Gray YMCA.

Q BRIDGE ILLUMINATION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s “Q Bridge” will glow in red, white and blue this weekend in honor of Veterans Day. Gov. Dannel Malloy says the state will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven on Saturday and Sunday nights from sunset until 1 a.m. On a clear night, the lights could project nearly six miles into the sky. Malloy says men and women in uniform and their families have made “immeasurable sacrifices in the course of their service” and the country is grateful for their “unfaltering response to the call to duty whenever the country requires.”

TROOPS BECOMING TEACHERS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging service members and veterans, in honor of Veterans Day, to consider a state program that helps them become teachers in Connecticut. The federal government in May awarded the state a $1.1 million grant to help start the Troops to Teachers initiative . It provides service members transitioning into civilian life and those who’ve already left military service with the training to teach in K-12 schools. Participants also receive help in finding employment after their training is completed. Malloy says the program helps to reduce unemployment among veterans and provide students with good role models. There are approximately 200,000 veterans living in Connecticut. Nearly 41,000 are between the ages of 20 and 44. The program will recruit a minimum of 40 veterans in the first year.

BANK ROBBER CAUGHT THANKS TO GPS TRACKER

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a quick-thinking bank teller helped them track down a robber by slipping a GPS tracking device in with the money. The Providence Journal reports the man hailed a taxi after fleeing from the TD Bank in Providence Saturday morning with the bag full of cash, a dye pack and GPS tracker. Police were able to the robber him at a dollar store thanks to the tracker and he was arrested. Officials identified the suspect as 33-year-old Adam Hanrahan of West Warwick. He’s charged with second-degree robbery and is expected to appear before a bail commissioner on Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday whether he has an attorney.

LEGISLATIVE COMMISSION TO DISCUSS SERVICES FOR ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A special legislative commission is meeting to make sure adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are receiving appropriate services in Rhode Island. The meeting is Tuesday at the state house. The commission is evaluating the impact of “Project Sustainability,” the reimbursement and payment system for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who use Medicaid. It was enacted in the fiscal 2012 state budget to try to ensure the state pays for services predictably, efficiently and transparently. Democratic Sen. Louis DiPalma, commission chairman, says they want to make sure people are receiving services at the right time, in the right setting. The commission is also evaluating whether direct care workers and providers are being compensated appropriately and receiving the proper support. It’s preparing a report for the state Senate.