MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

NPU COMMISSIONERS TO MEET

The Norwich Public Utilities Board of Commissioners has instructed its legal counsel to look into all options when it comes to the future employment of General Manager John Bilda. Bilda was arrested last week on federal corruption charges for going on Kentucky Derby trips sponsored by the local energy cooperative, the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. CMEEC used money totaling millions aimed at stabilizing electric rates to instead to provide the trips to Kentucky and a West Virginia golf resort on several occasions. The board will meet Thursday, mostly in executive session, to “take appropriate action.” Bilda had said prior to his indictment that he was going to retire at the end of next year.

CRASH VICTIMS ID

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) – Police have publicly identified the victims of a two-car crash in East Lyme over the weekend. The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. Saturday on Flanders Road. The driver of one of the cars, 35-year-old Chad Ebersole, of the Niantic section of town, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 21-year-old Lily Chalifour, of Niantic, was injured and taken to the hospital. The driver of the other car, 29-year-old Travis Gauvin, of Norwich, was also flown to the hospital. Their conditions were not made public. The crash remains under investigation.

KATZ LEAVING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The head of Connecticut’s child welfare agency has announced that she is stepping down in January. Joette Katz, commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families, said in an email to agency staff Friday that she’s leaving so Gov.-elect Ned Lamont can put his stamp on the agency. Katz, a former state Supreme Court justice, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in 2011. She reduced the institutionalization of children, but came under criticism for the department’s handling of a starving teenager who later died, a locked ward for girls that later closed, and for sending a transgender girl to adult prison. She said she’s not being forced out but decided to step down because she believes “the department needs a honeymoon phase.”

HELP BLUE WATER VETS

Honors and remembrances for veterans throughout the state included a push today for the Veterans Administration to help Blue Water Vietnam Veterans. They are troops who served on ships stationed off-shore, and who suffer from the effects of Agent Orange. The V-A currently only covers those who served on the ground. Veterans, and veterans groups gathered in Hartford with Senator Richard Blumenthal to urge passage of legislation that would expand health coverage by the end of this year. Blumenthal says the V-A has cited the cost of such coverage as a reason why not to allow it. He adds, though, the cost has gone down because, sadly, so many affected veterans have died.

TAFTVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOR DUI IN LEDYARD

Ledyard police have charged a Taftville man with possessing narcotics, and driving under the influence. 37-year old Jason Robichaud was found to be driving erratically Sunday in the area of Gallup Hill Road, and Flintlock Road. Police apprehended him on Meetinghouse Lane, where they found a syringe of heroin in his car. He failed field sobriety tests, and is being held on 1-thousand dollars bond. He’s due in court November 27th. He’s also charge with operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device.