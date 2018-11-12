MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

ONE DEAD IN EL CRASH

East Lyme police responded to a head-on crash on Route 161, Flanders Road at Society Road around 11 o’clock Saturday night. The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were air lifted to Hartford Hospital. Their conditions were not released. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lyme Police Department at (860) 739-5900 . the names of the victims were not released.

MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A Montville man was charged with attempted murder Saturday in connection with the October shooting and stabbing of a Windham man. Alexander Santana of Uncasville was also charged with first-degree assault, and second-degree threatening, among other things. He is being held on a $300,000 bond pending his arraignment Tuesday in Danielson Superior Court. Santana also faces charges involving two other incidents that are unrelated.

BEWARE OF PETTEWAY

The ex-wife of ac­cused mur­derer Christo­pher Pet­te­way says he isn’t your av­er­age do­mes­tic vi­o­lence of­fender. Lynn Reilly was married to him for five years before getting out of the marriage. She says it was an abusive relationship involving an incident where Petaway choked her until she was unconscious and held a knife to her throat. Reilly, who now lives in South Carolina said Pet­te­way called her af­ter the stab­bing of Robert Parisi though she de­clined to dis­cuss what he said. She said she de­cided to come to New Lon­don to meet with po­lice, court of­fi­cials and do­mes­tic vi­o­lence ad­vo­cates. Petteway is schedule for his next court appearance on November 20th.

COKE PUKE

Plainfield Police conducted a traffic stop over the weekend for a speeding violation and a canceled registration but it then turned bizarre. Officers found a passenger visibly upset and discovered he had swallowed four bags of crack cocaine. Jeremy Hammer was taken to Backus Emergency Room in Plainfield where he was required to regurgitate the drugs. Hammer was charged with possession of crack cocaine, tampering with evidence, interference and released on a $10,000 bond. He is due in court on November 26th in Danielson.

DETECTIVE REIMBURSED

The town of Stonington’s insurance company has agreed to pay off a town detective to settle a small claims action. Detective Greg Howard will receive $478 for being forced to perform a home inspection he maintained was not necessary. Howard said he was pleased he was being reimbursed but felt it never should have gone that far for him to have to take legal action. The reimbursement is the latest chapter in Howard’s complaint about how he said town inspectors treated him after he made some unpermitted improvements at his Pawcatuck home.

PUBLIC INPUT WANTED

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tomorrow as a team of academic officials, state agencies and environmental organizations consider nominating coastal areas of southeastern Connecticut for a proposed National Estuarine Research Reserve. It’ll be held in the second-floor auditorium of the Academic Building at the University of Connecticut’s Avery Point campus in Groton.